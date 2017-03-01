9 News And Notes From Day 1 Of 2017 Combine

Mar 01, 2017 at 07:40 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

01_NewsandNotes_news.jpg


NFL head coaches and front-office executives stepped to the microphone Wednesday at the scouting combine.

Here were some of the news and notes from the day:

  • Head Coach John Harbaugh provided updates on the Ravens' soon-to-be free agents. He said the team is negotiating with Brandon Williams, Rick Wagner and Kyle Juszczyk, but also said the franchise tag would not be an option for any of them.
  • Some have speculated that veteran receiver Mike Wallace could be a salary-cap casualty, but Harbaugh said his "anticipation is that Mike Wallace will be a part of our team, and I know he's working to be a part of our team, and I'm planning on having him back next year."

  • Cleveland Browns dynamic wide receiver Terrelle Pryor looks like he's going to hit the free-agent market. The deadline for teams to apply the franchise tag is 4 p.m. Wednesday, and the Browns have decided not to tag their young wideout. Browns Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown told reporters that trying to keep Pryor "is a priority," but "we won't panic if he's not on our roster.''
  • Another Browns receiver is also in the news, as Josh Gordon is planning to apply for reinstatement from the NFL. Gordon has dealt with off-the-field drug problems and hasn't played a game since 2014. When asked if Cleveland would welcome Gordon back, Brown said he has yet to seriously discuss the issue with Head Coach Hue Jackson. If the league reinstated Gordon and Cleveland released him, then he could draw suitors on the market considering he led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards in 2013, and he's still just 25 years old.
  • Cleveland is in the market for a quarterback, but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll use their No. 1-overall pick to draft one. The Browns also have the 12th-overall pick in this year's draft, and Brown said he'd listen to offers for that No. 1 spot. 
  • Bengals Vice President of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said that wide receiver A.J. Green has been 100 percent cleared from the hamstring injury that sidelined him at the end of last season. Green missed both matchups against the Ravens last year, but the Pro Bowl receiver is now fully healthy.
  • Bengals backup quarterback AJ McCarron has been mentioned in a handful of trade talks, and Cincinnati could net a nice haul by parting ways with the former Alabama quarterback. The Bengals will listen if teams want to inquire about McCarron, as Tobin said "the phones in our office work." But Tobin also cautioned teams that the asking price for McCarron wouldn't be cheap. "If somebody wants to call and talk to us, call and talk to us. But they're going to find out that we value AJ McCarron quite a bit," he said.
  • Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said that outside linebacker "is probably the most difficult" position to project to Pittsburgh's defense. That explains part of the reason Pittsburgh later in the day announced a two-year extension for 39-year-old outside linebacker James Harrison.
  • Colbert had an interesting take on the how the league's free-agent pool has evolved over the years. An increased salary cap has allowed teams to keep more of their home-grown talent, and as a result, Colbert said, "you're seeing less and less quality free agents. There's an inherent danger in that, because some of the players who are hitting the market with the number of dollars that are available, might not be quite worth what they're going to get paid because of the supply and demand."
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Here's How Current Ravens Performed at the Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine ended one year ago today. With this year's event cancelled, we look back on some of the Ravens' top performers.
news

All the Combine Invites, And How It's Different This Year

The league invited 323 prospects to an altered NFL Scouting Combine that won't feature any in-person drills.
news

Combine 'Fallers' Who Could Benefit the Ravens

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa ran the 40-yard dash in over five seconds, while Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is headed for surgery.
news

Here's What the Ravens Think of Kenneth Murray and Patrick Queen

The two inside linebackers pulled up with hamstring injuries at the Combine, but their speed may not be what Baltimore cares about most.
news

Late for Work 3/2: Would a Breshad Perriman Reunion Make Sense? 

Why Lamar Jackson hates playing against Patrick Mahomes. The LSU pass rush prospect that fits the Ravens. Yannick Ngakoue wants out of Jacksonville.
news

Saturday Night was Speed Night at the Combine

Two defensive tackles and an outside linebacker posted historic numbers in the 40-yard dash Saturday night at NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Ten Biggest Takeaways From NFL Combine

As another Combine ends, here are some key developments from the Ravens perspective as they move forward with their offseason plans.
news

Terrell Lewis Knows He Sounds Like a Raven

Alabama edge rusher Terrell Lewis has a name that sounds like a Raven, and he is familiar with the history of Ray Lewis and Terrell Suggs in Baltimore.
news

The 2020 Draft Looks Like a Good Place to Find a Pass Rusher

As the Ravens look to improve their pass rush, this year's draft gives them options to explore.
news

Three Wide Receivers Who Wowed at Combine

As the Ravens examine this year's deep wide receiver draft class, several wideouts turned in strong performances during Thursday night's workouts.
news

Late for Work 2/28: Should Ravens Seek Trade for A-List Wide Receiver?

NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks believes Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. would be a perfect fit for the Ravens. The Ravens focus on versatile defensive players at the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Kenneth Murray Could be NFL Combine's Most Interesting Man

Linked to the Ravens in mock drafts, Oklahoma inside linebacker Kenneth Murray has already helped save a life and has cared for three siblings with special needs.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising