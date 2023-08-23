AFC North Is 'King,' Ranked NFL's Top Division

A 2020 fourth-round pick, Simpson started 21 games for the Las Vegas Raiders over three seasons. The Ravens signed him to their practice squad last December after he was waived.

Sports Illustrated Writer Says Ravens' Preseason Win Streak Should Go Down As One of NFL's Greatest Records

The NFL world continues to debate the merits of the Ravens' historic 24-game preseason win streak, which ended with a dramatic one-point loss to the Washington Commanders Monday night, 29-28.

While some dismiss the streak as meaningless, Sports Illustrated’s Connor Orr said the achievement should go down as one of the NFL's greatest records. Orr contended that the unappreciated feat provided a lesson that goes beyond sports.

"What if we treated more conversations we have with our friends, children and loved ones the way the Ravens treated the preseason?" Orr wrote. "More meals we made? How would it enrich our lives and deepen our connections? How would it dislodge the emptiness and bleakness of a trip to the grocery store, or a waiting room at Jiffy Lube?

"I'm not saying that every moment has to yield some kind of profundity. The author, mental performance coach and all-around fount of wisdom Brad Stulberg notes that there is a separate kind of trap from that mindset. But there is undoubtedly power and value in taking something that most of us ignore — hell, that a lot of teams collectively wish would just disappear—and holding it to a higher standard."

Orr said the Ravens' win streak "ended up creating an undeniably great football moment" on Monday night.

"The preseason streak was one of the great records in sports because it began as an anti-record, a purposeful celebration of obscurity that became anything but," Orr wrote. "It became big only after many little things were appreciated beyond expectation."

Revamped Ravens Offense Will Be 'Huge Enigma for Defenses' in Red Zone

Count NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund among the pundits who are excited about the new-look Ravens offense and the impact Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers will make.

During an appearance on 105.7 The Fan’s “Inside Access,” Freund said the Ravens will be a "huge enigma for defenses" in the red zone.

"I think Zay Flowers in space is a beautiful thing," Frelund said. "When you look at the passes he was forced to catch last season — and I say that because he didn't have someone with the precision and tools that Lamar Jackson possesses — that was the type of thing where he had to make a lot of adjustments, which means he 's probably able to see defenses and read them a little bit more keenly than some of the guys coming out, which should project well for him, especially in space.