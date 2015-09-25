 Skip to main content
Advertising

AFC North Play Gives Ravens Big Opportunity

Sep 25, 2015 at 08:20 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

25_DivOpportunity_news.jpg


As disappointed as the Ravens are with the results from the first two weeks of the season, they know they have a golden opportunity sitting in front of them.

Baltimore opens its division schedule at home Sunday against the first-place Bengals, and follows that up with matchups against the Steelers and Browns. It's a tough stretch, but the three straight division games give Baltimore a chance to put itself right back into the thick of the race.

"You can easily dig yourself out or dig yourself deeper," tight end Crockett Gillmore said.

The Ravens are currently staring up at the rest of the AFC North. The Bengals (2-0) are the division's only undefeated team, and the Steelers (1-1) and Browns (1-1) both have a one-game advantage over Baltimore.

Those division standings could look much different a month from now if the Ravens turn around their season in a hurry.  

"We can't afford to panic," defensive end Chris Canty said. "It's just guys embracing the challenge, being able to deal with the adversity that you're faced with and being able to focus amidst all the challenges that you're faced with, and be energized by those challenges."

The Bengals are also well aware of where they sit in the standings.

The AFC North has come down to the season's final weeks in recent years – the Ravens have consistently been in that mix under Head Coach John Harbaugh – but the Bengals have a rare chance to deliver a serious blow to Baltimore's division hopes so early in the year.

"It's not often there is an opportunity to go up – after three games – to be up by three games on a team in your division," Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert said. "We've definitely noticed that, and we want to go in there and play well and get a win."

Bengals Head Coach Marvin Lewis acknowledged "we're fortunate to be where we are," but hesitated to speculate on what a win would mean in the overall division race.

"This is a big football game ahead of us, and it is only two football games," Lewis said. "We've got a lot of work ahead of us."

The Ravens also have a heavy workload ahead of them. They have thee tough games in the span of 14 days, and their season could very well hinge on the ability to get themselves back on track against their division rivals.

"You just have to keep going," wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. said. "You have to get on the winning track. If you stay on the winning track, it doesn't matter."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Young Pass Rushers Have Opportunity to Step Up

Eric DeCosta will have an extra week next season to make a deadline deal. Patrick Queen joining Pittsburgh adds more trash talk to Ravens-Steelers rivalry.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 6.0: More Offensive Linemen Enter Mix

Four weeks before the draft, most pundits expect the Ravens to pluck from a deep offensive line pool with their first pick.
news

Late for Work: Steelers Writer Declares Ravens' Super Bowl Window Has Closed

Would the Ravens consider having Derrick Henry return kicks? Pundit says Justin Madubuike's contract is among the riskiest in free agency this offseason. The Ravens are named the best landing spot for cornerback Xavien Howard.
news

Ravens Former Head Trainer Bill Tessendorf Wins Award of Excellence From Hall of Fame

Bill Tessendorf, a beloved athletic trainer in the Ravens organization who had a 38-year NFL career, will be honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Mailbag: How Will Running Back Carries Be Divided?

Will the Ravens go offensive line or wide receiver in the first round? Will a wildcat 'tush push' featuring Derrick Henry become part of the offense? Could Josh Johnson join the coaching staff once his playing days end?
news

Late for Work: Jadeveon Clowney Priced Himself Out of Ravens' Range

Jadeveon Clowney's departure brings the Ravens another compensatory pick. J.K. Dobbins is reportedly set to visit the Chargers. The Ravens are among three teams projected to win the most games next season. ESPN pundit expects Baltimore to pursue veteran guard Laken Tomlinson. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who reportedly visited the Ravens, is said to be signing with the Broncos.
news

Rumor Mill: Jadeveon Clowney Signs With Panthers

Here's the latest buzz about who could be joining and leaving the Ravens.
news

Ravens' Offense Continues to Evolve With Lamar Jackson at Helm

After the addition of Derrick Henry, the Ravens continue to explore new possibilities for their offense with Lamar Jackson as the centerpiece.
news

Late for Work: Derrick Henry Motivated to Be Piece That Propels Ravens to Super Bowl Win

J.K. Dobbins has been cleared for football activities and is expected to begin taking free-agent visits soon. Former NFL executive mocks Florida State edge rusher to the Ravens. Pundit says the Ravens' special teams are poised to return to form.
news

John Harbaugh Talks About Adjusting to New Kickoff Rules

NFL owners voted to adopt drastic changes to its kickoff rules, aimed at bringing more returns into the game.
news

Late for Work: Looking at the Top Draft Options for the Ravens at No. 30

The Morgan Moses trade receives mixed reviews. The Ravens drop three spots in ESPN's offseason power rankings while the Steelers surge.
news

Sashi Brown Thinks Baltimore Would Be 'Great' Host for NFL Draft

President Sashi Brown said the Ravens have begun talks with the NFL about the possibility of bringing the Draft to Baltimore.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising