 Skip to main content
Advertising

AFC Playoff Picture Overview

Nov 21, 2012 at 02:51 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

21_PlayoffRace_news.jpg


With Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens are in the driver's seat in the AFC North.

They have a two-game lead in the division with six games to play, and are 8-2 for the first time under Head Coach John Harbaugh. The Ravens still trail the Houston Texans in the AFC West, but a strong finish to the season could put the them in position for home field advantage and a first-round bye in the postseason.

Here's a look at the current AFC standings, if the season were to end today:

  1. Houston Texans (9-1, AFC South Winner)
  2. Baltimore Ravens (8-2, AFC North Winner)
  3. New England Patriots (7-3, AFC East Winner)
  4. Denver Broncos (7-3, AFC West Winner)
  5. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4, Wild Card)
  6. Indianapolis Colts (6-4, Wild Card)

There is still a lot of football left to be played, and here's a closer look at each team and the road they have ahead to finish the regular season:

Houston Texans (9-1)Remaining Games
@ Detroit
@ Tennessee
@ New England
Indianapolis
Minnesota
@ Indianapolis

Overall Review:The Texans control their own destiny for a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the postseason, but that won't come easy.  They have four of their final six games against teams that currently have winning records, and the toughest matchup is the Monday Night Football showdown on the road against Tom Brady and the Patriots in Week 14.

Denver Broncos (7-3)Remaining Games@ Kansas City
Tampa Bay
@ Oakland
@ Baltimore
Cleveland
Kansas City

Overall Review:The Broncos might just be the hottest team in the NFL right now, and they appear to be on the rise. Peyton Manning has led his group to five straight victories, which have all come by at least a 7-point margin. Manning has shaken off the rust after not playing last year and he is right in the thick of the MVP conversation. The Broncos don't have a difficult schedule down the stretch, and their toughest game is the Week 14 matchup in Baltimore. That game against the Ravens could end up being for a first-round bye.

New England Patriots (7-3)Remaining Games@ New York Jets
@ Miami
Houston
San Francisco
@ Jacksonville
Miami

Overall Review:The Patriots are coming off their most convincing win of the season where they took down the Colts 59-24. New England is riding a four-game winning streak after starting the season 3-3. The Patriots have some tough matchups down the stretch against the Texans and 49ers, but they have the luxury of playing both those games in Foxboro. The Patriots have a stronghold in the AFC East, but they will be looking to secure at least one home playoff game with a strong finish to the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4)Remaining Games@ Cleveland
@ Baltimore
San Diego
@ Dallas
Cincinnati
Cleveland

Overall Review:The Steelers have a difficult six weeks to finish the season, especially if their quarterbacks continue to go down. Starter Ben Roethlisberger is out indefinitely with rib and shoulder injuries, and backup Byron Leftwich is also out after suffering a rib injury against the Ravens. That leaves the Steelers with Charlie Batch for at least this week's game against the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers will then face the Ravens in a critical game in Week 13 at M&T Bank Stadium, where the Ravens haven't lost since the 2010 season. In addition to a tough game against the Ravens, the Steelers also have to play Dallas and Cincinnati – teams that will likely still by vying for playoff spots until the end of the season.

Indianapolis Colts (6-4)Remaining GamesBuffalo
@ Detroit
Tennesee
@Houston
@Kansas City
Houston

*Overall Review: *The Colts have been one of the surprise teams of the year, playing inspired football after Head Coach Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with leukemia earlier in the season. The Colts have put themselves in a favorable position, but Sunday's lopsided loss to the Patriots showed that they still have room to climb before competing with the AFC's elite. The Colts have some tough games down the stretch, including two with the Texans , and they will have to finish strong to fend off wild card challengers like the Bengals or Jets.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Five Offensive Line Prospects to Watch

Looking to retool their offensive line, the Ravens may attack the position aggressively in this year's draft.
news

Five Running Back Prospects to Know

The Ravens are looking to add running back depth and the draft presents some intriguing options.
news

Five Wide Receiver Prospects to Know

If the Ravens take another swing at wide receiver, there's plenty of talent at the position in this year's draft.
news

50 Words or Less: Expect Patience From Ravens This Offseason

The markets the Ravens will be fishing in could be slow to materialize and bringing back their own free agents will take precedence.
news

Blake Corum Likes Idea of Going From Jim Harbaugh to John Harbaugh

Georgia wideout Ladd McConkey eyes a reunion with Todd Monken. Playing with Lamar Jackson sounds lit to receivers at the NFL Scouting
news

Ravens Like the Receiver Class, But What's Their Flavor?

The Ravens could augment their receiver corps with another young talent in the draft.
news

Ravens Help Kick Off Lights On! Program in Baltimore

The Ravens made a $20,000 donation to help the expansion of the Lights On! program making communities safer and traffic stops less stressful.
news

Late for Work: Free-Agent Matchmaker Has Saquon Barkley Going to Ravens, Odell Beckham Jr. Returning to Giants

Two under-the-radar free-agent running backs who could interest Baltimore. The Ravens have experience rebuilding the offensive line, but they may need to take 'bigger swings' this time.
news

Five Cornerback Prospects to Know

The Ravens are always on the lookout for cornerbacks and this year's draft is deep at the position.
news

J.K. Dobbins Is Running Again Following Achilles Tear

Pending free agent running back J.K. Dobbins posted a video of himself running on social media.
news

Maryland Native Chop Robinson Wants to Sack Lamar Jackson, Or Be His Teammate

Jadeveon Clowney's agent sends a positive message to John Harbaugh. Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean shares a bond with Tyler Linderbaum and Geno Stone. Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter thinks joining the Ravens and reuniting with Todd Monken would be fun.
news

Andrew Vorhees Is 'Thankful' After Last Year's Combine Knee Injury

Ravens guard Andrew Vorhees had a redshirt rookie season after suffering a torn ACL at last year's Combine.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising