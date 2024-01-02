Late for Work: Which AFC Team Stands the Best Chance of Knocking off the Ravens?

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky said the Browns "do stand a chance" and the Bills' Josh Allen is capable of having "a remarkable quarterback performance" that will be needed for a team to beat the Ravens, but ultimately the only team that can stop the Ravens is the Ravens.

"The three losses Baltimore has this year: Pittsburgh, they beat themselves with the drops; Indianapolis, they beat themselves with fumbles and the weather; and then Deshaun's comeback," Orlovsky said. "So you're going to have to go beat them, and no one has this year."

Clark said that if Jackson and the Ravens are hitting on all cylinders, even "January Joe Flacco" can't knock them off.

"From what we've seen from Lamar in the last few weeks, we're just picking teams because we feel like having fun," Clark said. "With the way that they're playing, it don't matter if the Cleveland Browns come with Joe Flacco, Joe Namath, or Joe Montana."

Richard Sherman Doubles Down on Saying Jackson Shouldn't Win MVP

Richard Sherman is just trolling now. That's the only possible explanation for the "Undisputed" co-host stubbornly clinging to his insistence that Jackson should not win MVP this season.

Sherman said last week that Jackson's numbers weren't good enough to be the MVP. Despite Jackson throwing more touchdown passes (five) than incompletions (three) and posting a perfect quarterback rating in the Ravens' 56-19 rout of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sherman doubled down on his take.