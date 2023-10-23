After Blowout Win, John Harbaugh's Message Doesn't Change

Avoiding Fumbles Remains Point of Emphasis

Baltimore has lost seven fumbles in seven games, tied for second-most in the NFL behind the Vikings, who have lost nine.

The Ravens faltered Sunday after scoring touchdowns on their first four drives, when Lamar Jackson and Justice Hill had a botched exchange that resulted in a lost fumble. It was Baltimore's only turnover during a 38-6 victory over the Lions, but Jackson was not happy about it, slamming his helmet down after he returned to the sideline.

Harbaugh understood Jackson's frustration. Baltimore's offense includes a heavy dose of run-pass option plays that require precise ballhandling between Jackson and running backs. Sunday wasn't the first hiccup this season between Jackson and Hill at the mesh point, and working to eliminate fumbles will continue to be a point of emphasis.

"It's been a different problem with each one, and it is a thing they need to work on," Harbaugh said. "We have a lot of ballhandling in our offense, more than most teams, it's probably going to show up a little more than other teams. But that just means we have to be that much better at it, much more aware of it.