Ravens Mourn the Passing of Alex Collins

Aug 14, 2023 at 08:36 PM
Ryan Mink
The Ravens are mourning the passing of former running back Alex Collins.

Collins, 28, had his two best seasons with the Ravens in 2017 and 2018 and became one of the league's best underdog stories during a magical 2017 run.

Collins died in a motorcycle accident in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., per Ian Margol of WPLGLocal10 in South Florida.

"Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly," Head Coach John Harbaugh stated. "I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex's family. May he now rest in God's eternal peace."

After finishing second all-time in career rushing yards (3,703) in Arkansas history, Collins was a fifth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. He was released by them after just one season, however, and the Ravens added Collins to their practice squad. He was soon promoted after an injury to Danny Woodhead.

With a relentless style, Collins took the opportunity and ran with it. After rushing for 82 yards on just nine carries in back-to-back games, he became the team's starter and went on to rush for 973 yards and six touchdowns during that 2017 season, capturing the attention of football fans across the country.

Collins' Irish jig celebration dance became a social media smash hit, and part of what endeared him to fans.

Collins started 10 games for the Ravens in 2018 and ran for 411 yards and seven touchdowns. He was placed on injured reserve in December due to a foot injury and was waived by the Ravens the following March.

He spent the 2019 season out of football, but returned to the league in 2020 back with the Seahawks. He played two more seasons in Seattle and finished his five-year career with 1,997 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, as well as 467 receiving yards.

It's been a difficult summer, as Baltimore also mourned the passing of former Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett, another former Arkansas Razorback, in June.

