Ravens Mourn the Passing of Alex Collins

"Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly," Head Coach John Harbaugh stated. "I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex's family. May he now rest in God's eternal peace."

After finishing second all-time in career rushing yards (3,703) in Arkansas history, Collins was a fifth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. He was released by them after just one season, however, and the Ravens added Collins to their practice squad. He was soon promoted after an injury to Danny Woodhead.