All NFL and NFLPA Offices Will Be Closed on Election Day

Sep 03, 2020 at 11:48 AM
All NFL teams and the NFLPA will close their offices on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, to ensure that every member of the league's family can exercise their important right to vote. The announcement was made Thursday in a joint statement released by the league and the players union.

The Ravens have been active in the drive to increase voter participation and have created an extensive webpage at BaltimoreRavens.com that any voter can use. The Ravens voter registration webpage provides detailed information on deadlines for registration, deadlines for mail-in voting, how to register, and where to verify registration status. 

The decision by the NFL and NFLPA to close offices on Election Day is part of their joint effort to affect positive change through social justice initiatives. The joint statement outlined other steps that will be taken to encourage voter registration and participation. Both the NFL and the players union will support community efforts to encourage people to vote, including working with state officials to establish polling places at various stadiums around the league.

A one-hour program that will air Sept. 9 on NBC will provide a platform for players and others to discuss work they are doing to advance social justice and equality. In the days leading up to Nov. 3, there will be meetings that include NFL team representatives, state and local elected officials, and law enforcement to discuss steps that can be taken to reduce conflict and improve relations between law enforcement and members of the community.

News & Notes: Rookie Devin Duvernay Will Have an Offensive Role

John Harbaugh gives an update on Justin Madubuike's health. Another stadium practice has been scheduled for Thursday. Calais Campbell is transitioning smoothly into a leadership role.
HC John Harbaugh & QB Lamar Jackson
news

Eisenberg: Real-Life Matters Will Test Focus

With social justice reform and the coronavirus pandemic top of mind, the NFL prepares for a season unlike any other. The Ravens are well-positioned to juggle it all.
Late for Work 9/1: The Best Quarterback in the AFC North Is … Not Lamar Jackson?

Jackson ranks No. 2 in the league in 'win share' metric. Chuck Clark is one of the top 10 breakout players for 2020. Which players could be surprise stars for the Ravens in Week 1? 
