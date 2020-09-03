All NFL and NFLPA Offices Will Be Closed on Election Day

All NFL teams and the NFLPA will close their offices on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, to ensure that every member of the league's family can exercise their important right to vote. The announcement was made Thursday in a joint statement released by the league and the players union.

The Ravens have been active in the drive to increase voter participation and have created an extensive webpage at BaltimoreRavens.com that any voter can use. The Ravens voter registration webpage provides detailed information on deadlines for registration, deadlines for mail-in voting, how to register, and where to verify registration status.

The decision by the NFL and NFLPA to close offices on Election Day is part of their joint effort to affect positive change through social justice initiatives. The joint statement outlined other steps that will be taken to encourage voter registration and participation. Both the NFL and the players union will support community efforts to encourage people to vote, including working with state officials to establish polling places at various stadiums around the league.