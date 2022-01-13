All Time Draft - 2009

Jan 13, 2022 at 03:14 PM
Table inside Article
Round Pick Position Player College
1 23 T Michael Oher Mississippi
2 57 LB/DE Paul Kruger Utah
3 88 DB Lardarius Webb Nicholls State
5a 137 LB Jason Phillips TCU
5b 149 TE Davon Drew East Carolina
6 185 RB Cedric Peerman Virginia

Obtained 1st-round choice (23) from NE for the Ravens' 1st-round (26) and 5th-round (162) picks. Acquired two 5th-round choices (137 and 141) from NE for the Ravens' 4th-round (123) pick. Obtained 5th-round (149) and 6th-round (185) choices from Denver for the 5th-round (141) pick.

