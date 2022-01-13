All Time Draft - 2009

|Round
|Pick
|Position
|Player
|College
|1
|23
|T
|Michael Oher
|Mississippi
|2
|57
|LB/DE
|Paul Kruger
|Utah
|3
|88
|DB
|Lardarius Webb
|Nicholls State
|5a
|137
|LB
|Jason Phillips
|TCU
|5b
|149
|TE
|Davon Drew
|East Carolina
|6
|185
|RB
|Cedric Peerman
|Virginia
Obtained 1st-round choice (23) from NE for the Ravens' 1st-round (26) and 5th-round (162) picks. Acquired two 5th-round choices (137 and 141) from NE for the Ravens' 4th-round (123) pick. Obtained 5th-round (149) and 6th-round (185) choices from Denver for the 5th-round (141) pick.