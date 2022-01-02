All Time Drafts: 1996

Obtained second 1st-round choice (26) from SF along with 49ers 1995 1st-, 3rd- and 4th- (from KC) round picks for Cle. 1995 1st-round pick (obtained from Atl. for RB Eric Metcalf and Cle. original 1995 1st-round pick). First 2nd-round choice (35) was traded to TB for TE Harold Bishop. Obtained second 2nd-round choice (55) from Den. for 1996 3rd-, 4th- and 7th-round picks. First 5th-round choice (136) was traded to NO for DB Reginald Jones. Obtained second 5th-round pick (153) from Atl. for G Gene Williams. Third 5th-round choice (157) obtained from Phi. to Dal. for 1997 4th-round pick. Obtained second 6th-round choice (186) from Jax. (supplemental) along with Jaguars 1995 5th-round pick for Cle. 1995 4th-round pick. Obtained second 7th-round choice (238) from Phi. for DL Ronnie Dixon.