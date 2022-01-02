All Time Drafts: 1996

Round Pick Position Player College
1a 4 G/T Jonathan Ogden UCLA
1b 26 LB Ray Lewis Miami
2b 55 CB DeRon Jenkins Tennessee
5b 153 WR Jermaine Lewis Maryland
6a 172 LB Dexter Daniels Florida
6b 186 WR James Roe Norfolk State
7b 238 QB Jon Stark Trinity Intl.
Obtained second 1st-round choice (26) from SF along with 49ers 1995 1st-, 3rd- and 4th- (from KC) round picks for Cle. 1995 1st-round pick (obtained from Atl. for RB Eric Metcalf and Cle. original 1995 1st-round pick). First 2nd-round choice (35) was traded to TB for TE Harold Bishop. Obtained second 2nd-round choice (55) from Den. for 1996 3rd-, 4th- and 7th-round picks. First 5th-round choice (136) was traded to NO for DB Reginald Jones. Obtained second 5th-round pick (153) from Atl. for G Gene Williams. Third 5th-round choice (157) obtained from Phi. to Dal. for 1997 4th-round pick. Obtained second 6th-round choice (186) from Jax. (supplemental) along with Jaguars 1995 5th-round pick for Cle. 1995 4th-round pick. Obtained second 7th-round choice (238) from Phi. for DL Ronnie Dixon.

