All Time Drafts: 1998

|Round
|Pick
|Position
|Player
|College
|1
|10
|CB
|Duane Starks
|Miami
|2
|42
|WR
|Patrick Johnson
|Oregon
|5a
|124
|DT
|Martin Chase
|Oklahoma
|5b
|133
|S
|Ryan Sutter
|Colorado
|6a
|154
|LB
|Ron Rogers
|Georgia Tech
|6b
|164
|T
|Sammy Williams
|Oklahoma
|7b
|241
|TE
|Cam Quayle*
|Weber State
*Compensatory Pick
Traded 3rd-round choice (71) along with 1998 4th-round pick (93) to Ind. for QB Jim Harbaugh and Colts 1998 4th-round pick. Traded first 4th-round choice (from Ind.) to Ind. for 1998 4th-, 5th- and 6th-round picks. Traded second 4th-round pick (104) to TB for 1999 3rd-round pick. Traded first 7th-round choice (199) to Atl. through Pit. for OL Bernard Dafney.