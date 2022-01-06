All Time Drafts: 1998

Jan 06, 2022 at 03:57 PM
Round Pick Position Player College
1 10 CB Duane Starks Miami
2 42 WR Patrick Johnson Oregon
5a 124 DT Martin Chase Oklahoma
5b 133 S Ryan Sutter Colorado
6a 154 LB Ron Rogers Georgia Tech
6b 164 T Sammy Williams Oklahoma
7b 241 TE Cam Quayle* Weber State

*Compensatory Pick

Traded 3rd-round choice (71) along with 1998 4th-round pick (93) to Ind. for QB Jim Harbaugh and Colts 1998 4th-round pick. Traded first 4th-round choice (from Ind.) to Ind. for 1998 4th-, 5th- and 6th-round picks. Traded second 4th-round pick (104) to TB for 1999 3rd-round pick. Traded first 7th-round choice (199) to Atl. through Pit. for OL Bernard Dafney.

