All Time Drafts: 1999

|Round
|Pick
|Position
|Player
|College
|1
|10
|CB
|Chris McAlister
|Arizona
|4a
|105
|WR
|Brandon Stokley
|SW Louisiana
|4b
|129
|G
|Edwin Mulitalo*
|Arizona
|7
|216
|S
|Anthony Poindexter
|Virginia
Traded 2nd-round choice (42) to Atl. for Atl. 2000 1st-round pick. Traded 3rd-round pick (72) to Det. along with cond. 2000 5th-round pick for QB Scott Mitchell. Traded 5th-round choice (145) to STL along with 2000 7th-round pick for QB Tony Banks. Traded first 6thround choice (180) to NE for TE Lovett Purnell. Traded second 6thround choice (185, from Ind.) to Min. for OL Everett Lindsay