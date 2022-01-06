All Time Drafts: 1999

Jan 06, 2022 at 04:33 PM
Round Pick Position Player College
1 10 CB Chris McAlister Arizona
4a 105 WR Brandon Stokley SW Louisiana
4b 129 G Edwin Mulitalo* Arizona
7 216 S Anthony Poindexter Virginia

Traded 2nd-round choice (42) to Atl. for Atl. 2000 1st-round pick. Traded 3rd-round pick (72) to Det. along with cond. 2000 5th-round pick for QB Scott Mitchell. Traded 5th-round choice (145) to STL along with 2000 7th-round pick for QB Tony Banks. Traded first 6thround choice (180) to NE for TE Lovett Purnell. Traded second 6thround choice (185, from Ind.) to Min. for OL Everett Lindsay

