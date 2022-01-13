All Time Drafts - 2003

|Round
|Pick
|Position
|Player
|College
|1a
|10
|LB
|Terrell Suggs
|Arizona State
|1b
|19
|QB
|Kyle Boller
|California
|3
|77
|RB
|Musa Smith
|Georgia
|4a
|109
|LB
|Jarret Johnson
|Alabama
|4b
|134
|FB
|Ovie Mughelli
|Wake Forest
|5a
|146
|DT
|Aubrayo Franklin
|Tennessee
|5b
|173
|T
|Tony Pashos*
|Illinois
|6
|182
|S
|Gerome Sapp
|Notre Dame
|7a
|223
|TE
|Trent Smith
|Oklahoma
|7b
|250
|C
|Mike Mabry*
|Central Florida
|7c
|258
|S
|Antwoine Sanders*
|Utah
Traded 2nd-round choice (41) to NE with 2004 1st-round pick for NE's 1st-round pick (19/Boller).