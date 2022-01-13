All Time Drafts - 2003

Jan 13, 2022 at 01:23 PM
Table inside Article
Round Pick Position Player College
1a 10 LB Terrell Suggs Arizona State
1b 19 QB Kyle Boller California
3 77 RB Musa Smith Georgia
4a 109 LB Jarret Johnson Alabama
4b 134 FB Ovie Mughelli Wake Forest
5a 146 DT Aubrayo Franklin Tennessee
5b 173 T Tony Pashos* Illinois
6 182 S Gerome Sapp Notre Dame
7a 223 TE Trent Smith Oklahoma
7b 250 C Mike Mabry* Central Florida
7c 258 S Antwoine Sanders* Utah

Traded 2nd-round choice (41) to NE with 2004 1st-round pick for NE's 1st-round pick (19/Boller).

