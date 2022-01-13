All Time Drafts - 2007

Jan 13, 2022 at 02:47 PM
Table inside Article
Round Pick Position Player College
1 29 G Ben Grubbs Auburn
3a 74 WR Yamon Figurs Kansas State
3b 86 G/T Marshal Yanda Iowa
4a 134 OLB Antwan Barnes* Florida Intl.
4b 137 FB Le'Ron McClain* Alabama
5 174 QB Troy Smith* Ohio State
6 207 ILB Prescott Burgess* Michigan

Obtained first 3rd-round pick (74) and a 4th-round choice (101) from Det. for the Ravens' 2nd-round (61) pick. Acquired second 3rd-round choice (86) from Jax. for 4th-round (101), 5th-round (166) and 6th-round (203) picks.

