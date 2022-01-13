All Time Drafts - 2007

|Round
|Pick
|Position
|Player
|College
|1
|29
|G
|Ben Grubbs
|Auburn
|3a
|74
|WR
|Yamon Figurs
|Kansas State
|3b
|86
|G/T
|Marshal Yanda
|Iowa
|4a
|134
|OLB
|Antwan Barnes*
|Florida Intl.
|4b
|137
|FB
|Le'Ron McClain*
|Alabama
|5
|174
|QB
|Troy Smith*
|Ohio State
|6
|207
|ILB
|Prescott Burgess*
|Michigan
Obtained first 3rd-round pick (74) and a 4th-round choice (101) from Det. for the Ravens' 2nd-round (61) pick. Acquired second 3rd-round choice (86) from Jax. for 4th-round (101), 5th-round (166) and 6th-round (203) picks.