All Time Drafts - 2008

|Round
|Pick
|Position
|Player
|College
|1
|18
|QB
|Joe Flacco
|Delaware
|2
|55
|RB
|Ray Rice
|Rutgers
|3a
|71
|ILB
|Tavares Gooden
|Miami
|3b
|86
|S
|Tom Zbikowski
|Notre Dame
|3c
|99
|T
|Oniel Cousins*
|UTEP
|4a
|106
|WR
|Marcus Smith
|New Mexico
|4b
|133
|G/T
|David Hale*
|Weber State
|6
|206
|S
|Haruki Nakamura*
|Cincinnati
|7a
|215
|WR
|Justin Harper
|Virginia Tech
|7b
|240
|RB
|Allen Patrick*
|Oklahoma
Obtained 1st-round (18) choice from Houston for the Ravens' 1st-round (26) and 3rd-round (89) picks that Baltimore received from Jacksonville, plus the Ravens' 6th-round (173) choice. Baltimore began the day with the 8th-overall pick and traded it to Jacksonville for the Jaguars' 1st-round (26), both 3rd-round (71 and 89) and 4th-round (125) selections. Obtained 2nd-round (55) choice from Seattle for the Ravens' 2nd-round (38) pick. Acquired second 3rd-round (86) choice, along with 2nd-round pick (Rice, 55) from Seattle for the Ravens' 2nd-round (38) pick. Traded 4th-round (125) choice to Oakland for CB Fabian Washington.
Note: In 2007, the Ravens used a 5th-round pick in the July Supplemental Draft to tab T Jared Gaither.