All Time Drafts - 2008

Obtained 1st-round (18) choice from Houston for the Ravens' 1st-round (26) and 3rd-round (89) picks that Baltimore received from Jacksonville, plus the Ravens' 6th-round (173) choice. Baltimore began the day with the 8th-overall pick and traded it to Jacksonville for the Jaguars' 1st-round (26), both 3rd-round (71 and 89) and 4th-round (125) selections. Obtained 2nd-round (55) choice from Seattle for the Ravens' 2nd-round (38) pick. Acquired second 3rd-round (86) choice, along with 2nd-round pick (Rice, 55) from Seattle for the Ravens' 2nd-round (38) pick. Traded 4th-round (125) choice to Oakland for CB Fabian Washington.

Note: In 2007, the Ravens used a 5th-round pick in the July Supplemental Draft to tab T Jared Gaither.