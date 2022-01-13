All Time Drafts - 2008

Jan 13, 2022 at 03:02 PM
Table inside Article
Round Pick Position Player College
1 18 QB Joe Flacco Delaware
2 55 RB Ray Rice Rutgers
3a 71 ILB Tavares Gooden Miami
3b 86 S Tom Zbikowski Notre Dame
3c 99 T Oniel Cousins* UTEP
4a 106 WR Marcus Smith New Mexico
4b 133 G/T David Hale* Weber State
6 206 S Haruki Nakamura* Cincinnati
7a 215 WR Justin Harper Virginia Tech
7b 240 RB Allen Patrick* Oklahoma

Obtained 1st-round (18) choice from Houston for the Ravens' 1st-round (26) and 3rd-round (89) picks that Baltimore received from Jacksonville, plus the Ravens' 6th-round (173) choice. Baltimore began the day with the 8th-overall pick and traded it to Jacksonville for the Jaguars' 1st-round (26), both 3rd-round (71 and 89) and 4th-round (125) selections. Obtained 2nd-round (55) choice from Seattle for the Ravens' 2nd-round (38) pick. Acquired second 3rd-round (86) choice, along with 2nd-round pick (Rice, 55) from Seattle for the Ravens' 2nd-round (38) pick. Traded 4th-round (125) choice to Oakland for CB Fabian Washington.
Note: In 2007, the Ravens used a 5th-round pick in the July Supplemental Draft to tab T Jared Gaither.

