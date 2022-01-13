All Time Drafts - 2010

Jan 13, 2022 at 03:23 PM
Table inside Article
Round Pick Position Player College
2a 43 LB Sergio Kindle Texas
2b 57 DT Terrence Cody Alabama
3 70 TE Ed Dickson Oregon
4 114 TE Dennis Pitta BYU
5a 156 WR David Reed Utah
5b 157 DT Arthur Jones Syracuse
6 194 T Ramon Harewood Morehouse

Acquired first 2nd-round (43), 3rd-round (70) and 4th-round (114) choices from Den. for the Ravens' 1st-round (25) pick. Traded original 3rd-round (88) and 4th-round (123) choices to Ari. for WR Anquan Boldin and a 5th-round pick (157).

