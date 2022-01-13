All Time Drafts - 2010

|Round
|Pick
|Position
|Player
|College
|2a
|43
|LB
|Sergio Kindle
|Texas
|2b
|57
|DT
|Terrence Cody
|Alabama
|3
|70
|TE
|Ed Dickson
|Oregon
|4
|114
|TE
|Dennis Pitta
|BYU
|5a
|156
|WR
|David Reed
|Utah
|5b
|157
|DT
|Arthur Jones
|Syracuse
|6
|194
|T
|Ramon Harewood
|Morehouse
Acquired first 2nd-round (43), 3rd-round (70) and 4th-round (114) choices from Den. for the Ravens' 1st-round (25) pick. Traded original 3rd-round (88) and 4th-round (123) choices to Ari. for WR Anquan Boldin and a 5th-round pick (157).