Late for Work 2/6: Pundits See Allen Lazard As a Good Fit for Baltimore 

Dudko isn't alone in considering this match, with ESPN's Jeremy Fowler also seeing this as a positive pairing.

"Elsewhere, the Ravens typically don't take big swings at wide receiver in free agency, but I talked to a few coaches in Mobile who think Baltimore should add a pass-catcher, in large part because its top two wideouts -- Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay -- are coming off injury," Fowler wrote. "The Ravens need fresh legs, and a do-it-all receiver like Allen Lazard would be a fit."

Rounding Out the Ravens Offensive Coordinator Search

The Ravens' search for a new offensive coordinator continues with candidates scheduled to speak with Head Coach John Harbaugh.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, a second round of interviews has begun, with more scheduled for the next few days.

"Harbaugh has already had second interviews in Baltimore with three candidates after the first interviews were done via video call," Zrebiec wrote. "Those three candidates are University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Minnesota Vikings pass game coordinator and tight ends coach Brian Angelichio, and former Ravens wide receivers and tight ends coach and Wisconsin offensive coordinator Bobby Engram. At least two more candidates are expected in town Monday and Tuesday: Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales and Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten."

Though it appears the search is narrowing for the Ravens, Zrebiec wouldn't be surprised if the team hired none of the five receiving a second round of interviews in favor of a coach on either Super Bowl competitor.

"…there are a number of assistants on the Super Bowl staffs who could be of interest, including Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, senior offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy and wide receivers coach Joe Bleymaier; and Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo," Zrebiec wrote. "The Ravens are not allowed to speak to any assistants preparing for Sunday's Super Bowl until after the game."

But the chance to land "their guy" may be time sensitive, and for that, Zrebiec doesn't expect the Ravens to wait, especially with many other teams searching for a coordinator of their own.

"It's also not a guarantee that the Ravens will wait, particularly if one of their preferred candidates is coveted for another job and has a deadline to make a decision," Zrebiec wrote. "There are still eight teams, including the Ravens, who are looking to fill their offensive coordinator vacancies, so the timing isn't necessarily in Baltimore's control."

Ravens Players React to Rumor of Tackling Changes