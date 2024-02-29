Andrew Vorhees Is 'Thankful' After Last Year's Combine Knee Injury

The moment went viral and Vorhees was still drafted, albeit much later than he would have, when the Ravens traded back into the seventh round to grab him with pick No. 229.

A year later, the way Vorhees looks back on the Combine injury shows just as much about who he is as what he did that day on the bench press. He's healthy mentally, and now physically, and itching to get back on the field this spring.

"I'm thankful for every challenge and opportunity that has presented itself as a direct result of my injury," he said this week at the Under Armour Performance Center, where he continues to work out to get ready for the 2024 season.

"I'm confident in myself. I'm confident in our staff here. We've done everything they can to get me back to where I can be. It's just a matter of time now."

Vorhees has a few reasons why he's thankful for what happened, and he used that word several times.

Vorhees didn't see the field at all last year, which was no surprise. He said the nine-month recovery timeline after the injury happened was straightforward and has played out as expected. But he did gain some valuable experience.

He was in every meeting, in the locker room with his teammates. He did everything any other rookie would do but except practice and play.