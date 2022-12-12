Third-String QB Anthony Brown Steps in 'Heroically' in Pittsburgh

Brown finished 3-fo-5 for 16 yards, but those plays were each critical. He credited his coaches for getting him prepared to play, even though his usual weekly duties are running the scout team in practice. For Brown, it's just the latest example of executing a plan. That's why he signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

"It was unbelievable; they said they had a plan for me, and low and behold, here we are in Pittsburgh, and we got it done," Brown said.

"I've been hearing it all my life from my father, 'Stay ready so you don't have to get ready.' This was just a testament to that. Then on top of it – like I said – just following the plan, following the process and making sure I was ready for whenever this moment came."

Harbaugh saw Huntley after the game and said he was reciting the months of the year backwards. Huntley won't be automatically ruled out for the Ravens' next game Saturday in Cleveland.

"He seems good to me," Harbaugh said. "So, we'll see how it goes. You just have to trust the docs on that, and they'll do a good job with it. Whatever it is, it is