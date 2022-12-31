Anthony Brown Signed to 53-Man Roster

Dec 31, 2022 at 05:16 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

123122-Brown
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Anthony Brown

The Ravens have signed quarterback Anthony Brown to the 53-man roster to back up Tyler Huntley for Sunday Night Football against the Steelers.

Brown has been Huntley's backup for three weeks since Lamar Jackson suffered his knee injury Dec. 4 against the Broncos. Jackson will miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday night, and Brown has used his maximum allotment of three practice squad elevations. The Ravens had an open roster spot after waiving defensive tackle Isaiah Mack earlier this week.

Brown's only action this season came in Week 14 against the Steelers (3 for 5, 16 yards) after Huntley left the game in the third quarter with a concussion. Brown entered the game with the Ravens backed up at their 1-yard line, but calmly completed his first pass from the end zone to help Baltimore maintain its second half lead. He was also in the game for a 13-play, 57-yard drive that resulted in a field goal by Justin Tucker during Baltimore's 16-14 win.

In other roster moves, wide receiver Andy Isabella and defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols have been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Isabella made his Ravens debut Week 16 and played three offensive snaps and five snaps on special teams. An undrafted rookie from Stephen F. Austin, Nichols adds depth to the defensive line with Calais Campbell (knee) questionable for Sunday.

Related Content

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 17

The Rams could set the Chargers back in the race for the No. 5 seed. The Bills can help the Ravens' AFC North chances.

news

50 Words Or Less: The Ravens' Formula Can Work If …

The difference between the Ravens' offense and defense lies in the red zone. Baltimore needs polish before the playoffs.

news

News & Notes: Tyler Huntley Facing Another Important Start

The Ravens have been one of the NFL's best at avoiding three-and-outs. Kyle Hamilton has become a key member of the secondary after early season struggles.

news

Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters Ruled Out vs. Steelers

Calais Campbell and Geno Stone are questionable for Sunday Night Football after returning to practice Friday.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers

Get the series history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and the top matchup.

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Slightly Favored to Edge Steelers

A narrow majority of pundits like the Ravens to beat the Steelers in a game expected to be low-scoring.

news

Late for Work 12/30: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Steelers Game

Should the Ravens keep Lamar Jackson out until the playoffs?

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Is Working Hard, But 'You Can't Rush Mother Nature'

Versatile offensive line allows the Ravens to get creative with run blocking. Containing George Pickens will be a priority against Pittsburgh. Ravens sixth-round pick Tyler Badie joins Denver's practice squad.

news

Fans to Receive LED Wristbands for Light Show During Ravens-Steelers Game

Fans' wristbands will be synced to a stadium-wide light show on 'Sunday Night Football' against the Steelers.

news

How Finally Slowing Down Helped J.K. Dobbins Speed Up

J.K. Dobbins has two 100-yard games since returning from arthroscopic knee surgery, and believes he'll get stronger and faster as he continues to get healthier.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Going With All-Black Uniforms vs. Steelers

The Ravens will wear their all-black uniforms for another home game against a division rival.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising