Anthony Brown Signed to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens have signed quarterback Anthony Brown to the 53-man roster to back up Tyler Huntley for Sunday Night Football against the Steelers.

Brown has been Huntley's backup for three weeks since Lamar Jackson suffered his knee injury Dec. 4 against the Broncos. Jackson will miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday night, and Brown has used his maximum allotment of three practice squad elevations. The Ravens had an open roster spot after waiving defensive tackle Isaiah Mack earlier this week.

Brown's only action this season came in Week 14 against the Steelers (3 for 5, 16 yards) after Huntley left the game in the third quarter with a concussion. Brown entered the game with the Ravens backed up at their 1-yard line, but calmly completed his first pass from the end zone to help Baltimore maintain its second half lead. He was also in the game for a 13-play, 57-yard drive that resulted in a field goal by Justin Tucker during Baltimore's 16-14 win.

In other roster moves, wide receiver Andy Isabella and defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols have been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game.