Around the AFC North: How Ravens' Rivals Improved in Draft

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr wrote that the Ravens, who won the AFC North by six games last year, have widened the gap this offseason, "putting some serious distance between themselves and the rest of the division."

With that said, the Ravens' divisional foes still had good drafts too. Here's who they got:

Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 2 (49) – WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame

Round 3 (102) – EDGE Alex Highsmith, Charlotte

Round 4 (124) – RB Anthony McFarland, Maryland

Round 4 (135) – G Kevin Dotson, Louisiana-Lafayette

Round 6 (198) – S Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland

Round 17 (232) – DT Carlos Davis, Nebraska

The Steelers traded their first-round pick last season for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, which considering the standout season he had seems to have been the right move. Claypool is a big-bodied (6-foot-4, 238 pounds) wideout who caught 66 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. His NFL comp is none other than former Notre Dame teammate and current Raven Miles Boykin, per NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. Pittsburgh traditionally drafts well at wide receiver. Will he be the next great one?

Highsmith posted a staggering 15 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss last season. There are questions about his physicality to set the edge, but his pass rush ability only boosts a team that already led the NFL in sacks last season.

The Steelers grabbed a couple of former Terps on Day 3, including a somewhat polarizing prospect in McFarland. Pittsburgh has drafted three Maryland players the past two years and grabbed former Terps safety Sean Davis in the second round in 2016. Head Coach Mike Tomlin's son, Dino, is a wide receiver at Maryland and former Terps interim coach Matt Canada is on Pittsburgh's staff.