Around the AFC North: T.J. Watt Unhappy He's Not Defensive Player of the Year

Cleveland Browns: Better Without Odell Beckham Jr*.*? Berry Doesn't Agree

Losing star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Week 7 did not prevent the Browns from making the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was actually more consistent after Beckham suffered his season-ending knee injury, throwing for 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions after Beckham went on injured reserve.

That has led to speculation that the Browns will consider trading Beckham, who has missed at least nine games in two of his last four seasons. Beckham has two years left on a contract that pays him a reported $13.75 million per season, so dealing him would create more cap flexibility. However, when asked about Beckham during his post-season press conference, General Manager Andrew Berry dismissed the notion that the Browns' offense is better without Beckham.

"I've said multiple times, Odell's a good football player," Berry said. "He acclimated nicely with our program, with (Head Coach) Kevin (Stefanski), with his teammates. Quite honestly, I just want as many good football players on the roster as possible."

Berry is optimistic that Beckham's offseason rehabilitation will go well, and that having him back in the lineup will add to what the Browns are building.

"You always want to have someone that talented on the field," Berry said. "He is a great player. He is a dynamic weapon. You like having dynamic weapons on the field."