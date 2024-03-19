Ravens Bringing Back Arthur Maulet on Two-Year Deal

The Ravens have agreed to terms on a two-year deal to bring back nickel cornerback Arthur Maulet.

Maulet, 30, became a key player in Baltimore's defense last season and his return keeps depth and versatility in the secondary.

He played in 14 games (three starts), and made 37 tackles, one interception, five passes defensed, two sacks, five tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries.

He was particularly impressive as a tackler and blitzer near the line of scrimmage and came in at No. 62 among NFL cornerback grades from Pro Football Focus.

Baltimore needed more depth in the secondary after the free-agency departures of cornerback Ronald Darby (Jaguars) and safety Geno Stone (Bengals) this offseason.

Damarion "Pepe" Williams and Ar'Darius Washington, who was also brought back as an exclusive rights free agent, could also be nickel cornerback options but it's what Maulet specializes in.