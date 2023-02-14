Late for Work 2/14: Could Baker Mayfield Land With the Ravens?

Three Ravens Are Highest-Paid Player at Their Position

ESPN identified the highest-paid player at each position in terms of three-year average salary and total guaranteed money. The Ravens had three players make the list.

Roquan Smith is the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in three-year average salary ($20 million) and total guaranteed money ($60 million), and Justin Tucker is the highest-paid kicker in three-year average salary ($6.2 million) and total guaranteed money ($17.5 million). Ronnie Stanley is the highest-paid offensive lineman in total guaranteed money ($64.1 million); his $21.2 million three-year average salary is the third-highest.

Also, Mark Andrews is No. 3 in three-year average salary ($15.06 million) and No. 2 in total guaranteed money ($37.6 million) among tight ends, and Marlon Humphrey is No. 3 in total guaranteed money ($66.9 million) among cornerbacks.

Early 2023 Power Rankings Are Out

Even though the start of free agency is a month away and the draft is more than two months away, several outlets wasted no time in putting out their early power rankings for the 2023 season.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Jackson's contract situation, the Ravens are one of the more difficult teams to rank. Here's a look at where they landed:

"What the Ravens can and can't do in free agency revolves around quarterback Lamar Jackson. If Baltimore places the $45 million exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, the team will have very little salary cap space to do anything to improve at wide receiver and cornerback. If the Ravens reach a new deal with Jackson, they would have more than $20 million in cap room to upgrade his supporting cast. If Baltimore decides to trade Jackson, the team would rank among the top teams in cap space (more than $40 million)." — Jamison Hensley

"For the time being, let's assume the Ravens intend to build a better offense around Lamar Jackson. There's work to do, but the bones of a great team are in place. The uncertainty comes with the contract, as the franchise tag brings the possibility of a mega-trade or a holdout with it." — David Helman

"Until the Ravens reach a resolution with Jackson — whether it's the franchise tag, a long-term contract extension or a trade — it's impossible to predict what the team might look like in 2023. Assuming Jackson does return, the roster is well-positioned to make a playoff run. While the potential departures of [Marcus] Peters, [Justin] Houston and [Ben] Powers would leave big holes to fill, the Ravens have some promising replacements already on the roster and the ability to find upgrades in the draft and free agency. Nothing about the offseason is going to be easy — including the seemingly endless search for a star wide receiver — but there's a path for the Ravens to come out of it looking like a title contender." — C.J. Doon

Meanwhile, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler divided the 32 teams into tiers based on how much work they need to do this offseason and beyond. Fowler placed the Ravens in the "headed on the right track" tier.

He wrote: "The passing game looms large in the Ravens' offseason. Baltimore has yet to hire an offensive coordinator, which could have a ripple effect on its plans for quarterback Lamar Jackson. It likely will place the franchise tag on Jackson. What happens after that builds intrigue. The Ravens are saying the right things about keeping him, but they must decide whether they will match his desire to earn record guaranteed money—- or attempt to trade him. With receivers Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay recovering from injuries, the Ravens would be wise to comb free agency for a reliable downfield target for Jackson, too."

Ravens Trade Down in First Round in NFL.com Mock Draft

NFL.com's Chad Reuter released his three-round mock draft, and he has the Ravens trading back in the first round.

In Reuter's scenario, the Ravens trade the No. 22-overall pick and their sixth-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for the No.25-overall pick and a third-round pick. The Ravens then selected Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt in the first round.

"For the third time in five years, the Ravens select a receiver in the first round," Reuter wrote. "After trading Marquise Brown (No. 25 overall, 2019) during Thursday night's festivities last year, Baltimore could be looking for a speedster to play with 2021 first-rounder Rashod Bateman (No. 27). Hyatt possesses the pure speed to stretch defenses vertically."

In the third round, Reuter mocked Notre Dame edge rusher Isaiah Foskey to the Ravens at No. 86-overall and Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh at No. 100-overall.

The Ravens trading down in the first round to get an additional third-rounder makes sense given the fact that they only have five picks. Interestingly, Reuter did not have the Ravens drafting a cornerback, which is regarded as their second-biggest need after wide receiver, with any of their three picks.