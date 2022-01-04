Baltimore Ravens 2022 NFL Schedule Opponents

The Baltimore Ravens know much of their 2022 schedule already.

In addition to their divisional foes, the Ravens will face the entire AFC East (Bills, Patriots, Dolphins, Jets) and entire NFC South (Buccaneers, Saints, Falcons, Panthers).

The Ravens will also match up against the AFC West and AFC South teams who finish in the same places as Baltimore ends up in the AFC North.

Lastly, for the 17th game, the Ravens will travel to face the NFC East team that corresponds with Baltimore's division placing.

The remaining to-be-determined opponents will be known after Sunday's regular-season finale.

Home Opponents

  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Atlanta Falcons
  • AFC West TBD

Away Opponents

  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Cleveland Browns
  • New England Patriots
  • New York Jets
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • AFC South TBD
  • NFC East TBD

