Baltimore Ravens 2022 NFL Schedule Opponents

The Baltimore Ravens know much of their 2022 schedule already.

In addition to their divisional foes, the Ravens will face the entire AFC East (Bills, Patriots, Dolphins, Jets) and entire NFC South (Buccaneers, Saints, Falcons, Panthers).

The Ravens will also match up against the AFC West and AFC South teams who finish in the same places as Baltimore ends up in the AFC North.

Lastly, for the 17th game, the Ravens will travel to face the NFC East team that corresponds with Baltimore's division placing.

The remaining to-be-determined opponents will be known after Sunday's regular-season finale.

Home Opponents

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons

AFC West TBD

Away Opponents