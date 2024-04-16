 Skip to main content
Advertising

Make the Case: OT Amarius Mims

Apr 16, 2024 at 03:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
John Bazemore/AP Photo
OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

As the Ravens head into the 2024 NFL Draft, we'll take a more detailed look at the top players projected to Baltimore with pick No. 30.

Today, we'll kick off the series with Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims:

Why He Makes Sense:

The Ravens clearly have a need at offensive tackle and Mims has all the tools to be a premier one. He's huge, standing at 6-foot-7 and six inches and 340 pounds. Taking into account height and weight, he's the biggest lineman in the draft. He has an incredible wingspan that helps him keep defenders at bay.

Mims is particularly strong in pass protection. He gave up zero sacks, zero hits, and just six hurries during his college career, according to Pro Football Focus. He had the second-best pass blocking efficiency in college football last year. Mims played right tackle exclusively throughout his time at Georgia, but with his tools, he should be able to also play left tackle in the NFL.

Why He Could Make It to No. 30:

Mims started only eight games during his college career, so it's an incomplete sample size. Evaluating how Mims will do in the NFL requires more of a projection than some of the other top offensive tackles. Part of that is because of injuries. He missed six games as a junior because of a left ankle injury and exited the 2023 SEC Championship early with an ankle injury. A hamstring injury limited his pre-draft workouts at the Combine and his pro day.

What the Scouting Pundits Are Saying:

"Overall, Mims isn't as far along fundamentally (especially in the run game) as other tackles in the class, but he is a natural in pass protection with above-average length, footwork and body twitch to handle different types of edge rushers. Though there is projection involved with his draft grade, his best football is ahead of him, and he has the talent to become a long-term starter at left or right tackle." – Dane Brugler, The Athletic

"Talented tackle prospect carrying a picturesque frame and exciting NFL traits. Mims plays with pretty good technique and is ahead of the game with hand placement. He has the size and bend to create movement and adequate athleticism to make blocks on the move, although he can be inconsistent in that area. He uses a two-hand punch that causes him to lunge forward a bit, but that should be correctable. It is very rare to see him clearly beaten by a rusher, and he has the recovery talent to do something about it when it happens. Mims has more development to go, but he's a Day 1 prospect with the traits and talent to be considered at either tackle position. He has a high ceiling, but questions due to his lack of experience could temper early expectations." – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Every Prospect Mocked to the Ravens

Here's the list of players pundits believe the Ravens could take with pick No. 30 in the 2024 NFL Draft.

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
1 / 26

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

John Raoux/AP Photo
CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
2 / 26

CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo
OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
3 / 26

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

John Bazemore/AP Photo
OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
4 / 26

OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
OL Graham Barton, Duke
5 / 26

OL Graham Barton, Duke

Terrance Williams/AP Photo
WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
6 / 26

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
7 / 26

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/AP Photo
OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
8 / 26

OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Rick Bowmer/AP Photo
OT JC Latham, Alabama
9 / 26

OT JC Latham, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/AP Photo
DE Jared Verse, Florida State
10 / 26

DE Jared Verse, Florida State

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
DL Darius Robinson, Missouri
11 / 26

DL Darius Robinson, Missouri

Michael Woods/AP Photo
WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
12 / 26

WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

John Raoux/AP Photo
WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
13 / 26

WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
14 / 26

OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Young Kwak/AP Photo
WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
15 / 26

WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Gerald Herbert/AP Photo
DL Kris Jenkins, Michigan
16 / 26

DL Kris Jenkins, Michigan

Paul Sancya/AP Photo
CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
17 / 26

CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan

Al Goldis/AP Photo
OT Troy Fautanu, Washington
18 / 26

OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

Jeff Chiu/AP Photo
CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
19 / 26

CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

George Walker IV/AP Photo
DL Byron Murphy II, Texas
20 / 26

DL Byron Murphy II, Texas

Eric Gay/AP Photo
DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
21 / 26

DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo
WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
22 / 26

WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Rick Bowmer/AP Photo
G Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
23 / 26

G Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Reed Hoffmann/AP Photo
EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
24 / 26

EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo
EDGE Braden Fiske, Florida State
25 / 26

EDGE Braden Fiske, Florida State

Colin Hackley/AP Photo
WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
26 / 26

WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Artie Walker Jr./AP Photo
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"It's hard to believe how the 6-foot-7, 340-pound Mims can sit down in his stance and run to cover ground. He also has elite length for the position. While his physical potential is through the roof, he lacks experience. He played only 682 snaps over the past two seasons with just eight starts, due to biding his time at a talented program and injury in 2023. He is a strong player who can maintain blocks well with good upper-body strength. Mims is more smooth than he is truly explosive as an athlete, which takes away some of his punch at contact. His feet are also a bit slow in pass protection, which can cause some clunky kick backs and oversetting." – Pro Football Focus

Related Content

news

Get to Know Edge Rushers in This Year's Draft

The Ravens could still take an edge rusher early in this year's draft, depending upon how the board unfolds.
news

SociaLight: Derrick Henry Takes Advantage of Crab Cakes for Life Offer

New Ravens running back Derrick Henry had a sushi roll named after him upon arriving in Baltimore.
news

Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Says Strong Offseason Is 'Extremely Important' for Several Ravens

NFL.com analyst says Baltimore is still the biggest threat to the Chiefs in the AFC. Draft analyst names the Ravens' ideal top two picks. Mock draft shows how the Ravens can address their needs if they trade out of the first round. The Ravens bolster the secondary in Mel Kiper Jr./Field Yates' three-round mock draft.
news

Get to Know Wide Receivers in This Year's Draft

In a draft deep at wide receiver, the Ravens could take another swing at a position they have targeted frequently in recent years.
news

Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry Among Ravens at First Day of Work

Ravens players returned to the Under Armour Performance Center on Monday to begin their voluntary offseason workout program.
news

Around the AFC North: Tee Higgins Expects to Play for Bengals in 2024

Cleveland has restructured Nick Chubb's contract. DeShon Elliott looks forward to joining Patrick Queen on the opposite side of Ravens-Steelers rivalry.
news

Late for Work: Cam Newton Says Lamar Jackson Will Win Super Bowl Before Other Prominent QBs

Could the Ravens inquire about 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk? Why the Ravens should draft Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton.
news

Ravens Sign Receiver/Returner Deonte Harty

Deonte Harty, who hails from Baltimore, is a former All-Pro returner.
news

50 Words or Less: What Happens If the Ravens Don't Draft an Offensive Tackle First

Here's who the Ravens could have available at pick No. 30. Why a trade back makes sense.
news

Get to Know Running Backs in This Year's Draft

A deep pool of running backs gives the Ravens options if they decide to draft one on Day 3.
news

Late for Work: ESPN Analyst Says Ravens Trading Back Might Be in Play

Pro Football Focus names the best Day 2 and Day 3 draft fits for the Ravens. Pundits believe Deonte Harty could give the Ravens a huge return on a modest investment.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising