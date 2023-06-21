Late for Work 6/21: Pundit Says This Position Is a Big Roster Hole for Ravens

Lamar Jackson Named a Potential Fantasy Football Bust

There is reason to be excited about Baltimore's revamped offense if you're a Ravens fan. However, if you draft Jackson to your fantasy team, you might want to temper your excitement, according to Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano.

Fabiano named Jackson one of five quarterbacks who could be a fantasy bust this season.

"Folks, I'm not saying Jackson is going to be a complete bust. But hear me out," Fabiano wrote. "He has missed 10 games over the last two years due to injuries, and now he's going to run less under new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken. If that's the case, we could be looking at a 30-plus point decline right off the top. Maybe his passing stats will increase, but running less won't be good for Jackson's overall value."

On the flip slide, Jackson throwing more could boost the fantasy value of Ravens' wide receivers, namely Rashod Bateman. Fabiano listed Bateman among his five sleeper candidates at the position.

"The Ravens were busy this offseason, adding two veterans, Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor, and a rookie in Zay Flowers at wide receiver. Still, some would say it is Bateman who will be their top fantasy option at the position," Fabiano wrote. "A first-round pick just two years ago, Bateman has plenty of potential in an offense that projects to throw the ball more."

Revisiting Ravens' Failure to Finish in 2022

Sharp Football Analysis' Warren Sharp posted two statistics on Twitter that illustrated just how close the Ravens were to being an elite team last season rather than just a good one.