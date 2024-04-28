Biggest Winners From Ravens' 2024 Draft Class

Pass Rush Coach Chuck Smith

Third-round outside linebacker Adisa Isaac gives Pass Rush Coach Chuck Smith another young athletic talent to work with, joining Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo. The Ravens led the NFL in sacks last season, and Smith's work with the pass rushers on their technique was a key part of that equation.

Smith was impressed by Isaac's tape and demeanor, and made his feelings clear to DeCosta. Isaac had a career-high 7.5 sacks at Penn State last season, more than teammate Chop Robinson, who was the Miami Dolphins' first-round pick. Isaac coming to Baltimore will allow him to work with Smith on a daily basis, and Isaac can't wait.

"I've heard a lot about him throughout my college career," Isaac said. "I've always heard the name – Chuck Smith, Chuck Smith – and just never was able to put a face to it. So now, it all came full circle, and I'm able to work with him one-on-one. It's just amazing, and I'm just excited to learn."

Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr

Before the draft, Orr likely didn't expect that Baltimore would get both Nate Wiggins (first round) and T.J. Tampa (fourth round). Most mock drafts had Wiggins off the board before pick No. 30, while Tampa was projected to be no later than a second rounder.

At a position where the Ravens highly value depth, Wiggins and Tampa bring quality, and both are listed at 6-foot-1 – rangy corners who can matchup with a variety of receivers.

The rookie corners and Isaac all fit the mold of versatile players who fit the Ravens' DNA, and after a busy offseason of players coming and going, Orr likes the way Baltimore's defense is shaping up.