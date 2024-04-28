Biggest Winners From Ravens' 2024 Draft Class

The draft brought nine new players to the Ravens, adding various talents to different positions. Here are some of the biggest winners on Baltimore's roster following the 2024 draft:
The Returning Offensive Linemen
Young linemen such as Ben Cleveland, Andrew Vorhees, Daniel Faalele and Sala Aumavae-Laulu still have a very realistic chance to earn a starting job.
Retooling the offensive line is the Ravens' most important offseason project, so it was no surprise to see them draft two linemen – tackle Roger Rosengarten from Washington (second round) and center/guard Nick Samac from Michigan State (seventh round).
However, the Ravens believe the offensive linemen they already have on the roster are all improving. Baltimore also signed tackle Josh Jones this offseason, but the competition remains wide open at both guard spots and at right tackle, and players such as Cleveland and Faalele still have a golden opportunity.
"We drafted a couple of guards last year (Vorhees, Aumavae-Laulu), that we feel really good about and we saw Ben Cleveland – we saw his growth last year as a player," General Manager Eric DeCosta said. "We're excited about Andrew, who's coming off the (knee) injury. We have some viable guys to compete. I think Nick Samac has a chance to work in there as well, and we have some other veteran guys that we think have a chance. I'm excited about the group overall."
Lamar Jackson: More Protection Plus a Deep Target
The Ravens know it's vital to have a sturdy offensive line to protect Lamar Jackson.
While Jackson had his second MVP season in 2023, he was sacked 37 times, the second most in his career. Jackson attempted a career-high 457 passes in 2023, and it's possible he could throw more often next season. Adding Rosengarten and Samac to the mix gives the Ravens two more young linemen who will try to help Jackson get hit less often.
Getting wide receiver Devontez Walker from North Carolina in the fourth round could be a steal. With his speed (4.36) and size (6-foot-1½), Walker brings another deep threat to a position group that already includes downfield threats such as Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers. Walker will have to earn his reps, but he and Jackson will try to build chemistry quickly and if they do, some big plays should follow.
"He (Walker) can put pressure on the defense, and he's able to make some contested catches downfield," Director of College Scouting David Blackburn said. "I think that bodes well for our offense and our quarterback."
Pass Rush Coach Chuck Smith
Third-round outside linebacker Adisa Isaac gives Pass Rush Coach Chuck Smith another young athletic talent to work with, joining Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo. The Ravens led the NFL in sacks last season, and Smith's work with the pass rushers on their technique was a key part of that equation.
Smith was impressed by Isaac's tape and demeanor, and made his feelings clear to DeCosta. Isaac had a career-high 7.5 sacks at Penn State last season, more than teammate Chop Robinson, who was the Miami Dolphins' first-round pick. Isaac coming to Baltimore will allow him to work with Smith on a daily basis, and Isaac can't wait.
"I've heard a lot about him throughout my college career," Isaac said. "I've always heard the name – Chuck Smith, Chuck Smith – and just never was able to put a face to it. So now, it all came full circle, and I'm able to work with him one-on-one. It's just amazing, and I'm just excited to learn."
Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr
Before the draft, Orr likely didn't expect that Baltimore would get both Nate Wiggins (first round) and T.J. Tampa (fourth round). Most mock drafts had Wiggins off the board before pick No. 30, while Tampa was projected to be no later than a second rounder.
At a position where the Ravens highly value depth, Wiggins and Tampa bring quality, and both are listed at 6-foot-1 – rangy corners who can matchup with a variety of receivers.
The rookie corners and Isaac all fit the mold of versatile players who fit the Ravens' DNA, and after a busy offseason of players coming and going, Orr likes the way Baltimore's defense is shaping up.
"We just added, like we said, who we think is one of the top defensive players in the draft (Wiggins) to our defense," Orr said. "Obviously, we signed 'Beeks' [Justin Madubuike] back earlier in the offseason and made some other free agent signings as well. I think it's coming along well. He's going to be a great addition to a talented secondary, and he's just going to make us better."
Rashod Bateman
The day before the draft, the Ravens announced they had reached a contract extension with fourth-year wide receiver Bateman.
While Walker could add impact as a rookie, it's clear Bateman, Zay Flowers, and Nelson Agholor are leading the wide receiver group at his point, and the Ravens are bullish about what a healthy Bateman will do.
"I've said it a million times, and I think (Head) Coach [John Harbaugh] would say the same thing ... I am extremely excited to watch Rashod this year," DeCosta said. "I think his best football is ahead of him.
"To get him back was kind of a no-brainer. It's something he wanted. It's something we wanted. When both sides kind of see the same goal, it's easy to kind of accomplish. I just feel like he's a really, really talented player who has had some bad luck with injuries. I think he's got a very bright future, and I'm excited to watch him play."