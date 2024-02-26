Ravens Announce Four Coaching Hires

Head Coach John Harbaugh announced Monday the hiring of four new coaches to his staff: Mark DeLeone (inside linebackers coach), Dennis Johnson (defensive line coach), Doug Mallory (defensive backs coach), and Travelle Wharton (assistant offensive line coach).

Harbaugh and first-year Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr had to fill three vacancies on his staff after he was promoted and the departures of Anthony Weaver (Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator) and Dennard Wilson (Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator). Assistant Offensive Line Coach Mike Devlin went to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Harbaugh knocked his coaching hires out of the park last offseason, which was a substantial factor in the Ravens' strong 2023 campaign.

While Baltimore had had some coaching losses this offseason, also including Mike Macdonald becoming the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Harbaugh has assembled another highly-accomplished staff for 2024.

Here's what you should know about each new coach:

Mark DeLeone – Inside Linebackers Coach

DeLeone, 36, has 17 years of coaching experience, most recently as a defensive analyst with the University of Kansas for the past two seasons. Prior to that, he spent 10 seasons (2012-2021) coaching in the NFL with the Detroit Lions (2021), Chicago Bears (2019-2020), Kansas City Chiefs (2013-2018), and New York Jets (2012).

He was the inside linebackers coach for the Chiefs, Bears and Lions from 2018-2021. That included two seasons working with Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith in Chicago, where DeLeone helped Smith first establish himself in the NFL and earn second-team All-Pro honors in 2020.

A University of Iowa graduate, DeLeone started his coaching career as a defensive student assistant under head coach Kirk Ferentz in 2007. DeLeone's late father, George, was a football lifer who accumulated nearly 50 years of coaching experience at both the collegiate and NFL levels.

"Mark comes from a true football family and understands the importance of building strong relationships with players," Harbaugh stated. "Throughout his career, he has proven to successfully help young linebackers become premier NFL defenders, as evidenced by his history and relationship with Roquan Smith in Chicago. We're excited for the contributions Mark will bring to such an esteemed position in our franchise's history."

Dennis Johnson – Defensive Line Coach

Johnson, 35, has coached in the college ranks for the past 12 years (2012-23), most recently leading Baylor's defensive line since 2020. Prior to his time in Waco, Johnson spent six seasons (2014-19) at his alma mater, LSU, assisting the defense in multiple capacities. His coaching career began as a graduate assistant in 2012 at Northwestern State, where he worked with the linebackers and secondary for two seasons (2012-13).

In 2021, the Johnson-led defensive front helped Baylor garner No. 2 Big 12 Conference marks in rush defense (118.4 yards per game), scoring defense (18.3 points per game) and sacks (44) – all of which ranked Top 17 nationally. That season, Johnson also guided Siaki Ika to Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year and All-Big 12 honors.

Johnson served as an analyst during LSU's 2019 National Championship season, after directing the Tigers' defensive line in 2018 and spending two years (2016-17) with outside linebackers. In 2016, Johnson played a key role in the development of LB Duke Riley, who produced a team-high 93 tackles and earned Team MVP honors in his lone season as a starter.

A native of Amory, Miss., Johnson was a defensive lineman at LSU and appeared in 19 games over three seasons (2009-11) after originally joining the team as a walk-on.

"Dennis has a tremendous track record of developing defenders at the collegiate level, and his units' high energy and consistent technique have always stood out," Harbaugh stated. "As both a player and coach, he has helped his teams perform at championship levels. We believe his passion, insight and expertise make him a great addition to our coaching staff."

Doug Mallory – Defensive Backs Coach

Mallory, 59, is a coaching veteran with over 30 years of experience, most recently serving as Michigan's defensive analyst from 2021-23. He aided the Wolverines' 2023 championship unit that allowed 10.4 points and 247.0 yards per game. Mallory worked with Harbaugh's brother, Jim, who now the head coach of the Chargers, and Macdonald for one year.

Mallory originally joined the NFL coaching ranks as a defensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015. He remained in Atlanta for six seasons (2015-2020), where he helped the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI (2016) and led their defensive backs from 2017-19 before returning to the collegiate level in 2021. Mallory spent his first 26 years (1988-2013) coaching at various collegiate programs, including stints at Indiana (2011-13 & 1994-96), New Mexico (2009-10), LSU (2005-08), Oklahoma State (2001-04), Maryland (1997-2000) and Western Kentucky (1990-93), where he served as an assistant on Jack Harbaugh's staff. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with Indiana (1988) under his father, head coach Bill Mallory.

Coaching is in the Mallory blood. Bill is the winningest coach in Indiana football history and led Miami (Ohio), Colorado and Northern Illinois to prominence. Mallory's two brothers, Curt and Mike, both former Michigan football players, are also career coaches. Curt is the head coach at Indiana State, and Mike currently serves as Michigan's special teams analyst. A Bowling Green, Ohio, native, Doug played defensive back for Michigan from 1984-87.

"Doug has made an impact at every level of his extensive coaching career," Harbaugh stated. "He's helped elevate many players and schemes to new heights. Working alongside Chris Hewitt, our defensive backs will benefit greatly from Doug's wealth of knowledge and experience, which are matched by his abilities to communicate, relate and teach."

Travelle Wharton – Assistant Offensive Line Coach

Wharton, 42, has been coaching NFL offensive linemen for the past six seasons (2018-23), most recently serving as the offensive line coach for the Washington Commanders (2023). He was promoted to that role after assisting Washington's unit for three seasons (2020-22). Prior to that, Wharton was the assistant O-line coach for the Carolina Panthers (2018-19), the same organization for which he spent nine years (2004-11, 2013) blocking during his playing career.

In 2023, under Wharton's leadership, Washington's rushing attack posted the league's seventh-most yards per rush (4.4) and ranked fourth in first downs per rush (27.6%). As Carolina's assistant offensive line coach in 2018, Wharton's unit helped the offense rank No. 1 in yards per rush (5.1) and No. 4 in rush yards per game (133.5).

Wharton was selected in the third round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the Panthers and played 10 seasons in the league – nine with the Panthers and one with the Bengals. He started 111 of the 115 regular season games he played in with Carolina and Wharton was a starter for each of the top three rushing seasons in Panthers history (2008-09, 2011).