Mailbag: Will the Ravens Sign a Guard? What Move Is Next?

Mink: The addition of Wiggins to the Ravens' cornerback corps gives it more versatility. We've seen how effective Marlon Humphrey can be in the slot when he's closer to the action. He played most of his snaps there in 2019 and 2020, but has done less of it the past three seasons. I don't know that he'll play a majority in the slot in 2024, but I do expect more. He's one of the best tackling cornerbacks in the league and at this point in their careers, Brandon Stephens and Wiggins may be better suited for outside duties.

The issue is Kyle Hamilton also plays so well there that you don't want to remove him from the equation. And the Ravens brought back Arthur Maulet to play nickel. So the slot cornerback duties could be handled by a swarm of different players – Hamilton, Maulet, Humphrey, Damarion "Pepe" Williams, Ar'Darius Washington, etc.

I expect Wiggins to stay mostly outside. He'll compete with Stephens and Humphrey for a starting job. Even if Wiggins starts as the No. 3 cornerback behind them, the Ravens will find ways to get their talented first-round pick on the field.

Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Chris Hewitt said all the team's cornerbacks are "interchangeable."