Mailbag: Is a Trade Up or Trade Down More Likely?

Mink: The Ravens are more likely to trade down from No. 30. That's their general m.o. as they love stockpiling picks. If there's a cluster of players at positions of need when the Ravens are on the clock at No. 30, it wouldn't surprise me at all if they moved back a little. They could still grab a tackle (maybe Jordan Morgan, Kingsley Suamataia, or Patrick Paul), a wide receiver (maybe Xavier Worthy, Xavier Legette, or Ricky Pearsall) or EDGE (maybe Darius Robinson) a little later than 30.