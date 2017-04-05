Baltimore Ravens Pre-Draft Press Conference Transcript

"Joe, did you ever tear your Achilles scouting?" *

(HORTIZ) "No." (laughter) )

As a collective group, there is one position we know that you are not going to draft this year that is going to have an impact immediately, and that is the quarterback position. Can you discuss sort of philosophically how you approach trying to always be on the lookout for somebody that could be a developmental candidate? (Stan Charles)

(NEWSOME) "We will evaluate the quarterbacks, and they are slotted where they belong in our sequence. If we get to a point that the best player is a quarterback, even though we might have needs in another area, we will mandate it by Steve [Bisciotti], our owner, to take the quarterback. Because the other aspect of that is if you have a good, young, rookie quarterback, you have him on a rookie contract for four years. So, that allows you to be able to invest money in other positions when you have that. Then that could be a resource that you could trade at some point. We don't just not evaluate the quarterbacks. They are plugged in right where they belong."

Eric, going back to the corners, you talked about even though there have been some guys that have some injuries there, do you still feel like you are confident that if you choose to go in that direction in the first or second round, that there will be a good enough player there that is worthy of being taken at that spot? (Garrett Downing)

(DeCOSTA) "Yes, I think there are seven or eight corners that I think in the first couple of rounds will come off the board. It is a deep class, regardless. Yes, you have guys that are probably top 10 picks, and then you have guys all throughout the first round where you will feel really good on the value of the player and such. You go into the second round, you have the same thing; you have probably five or six guys. This is a very strong year, corner-wise. I feel confident that we will have the chance to address that position in the first three rounds if we want to, depending on the other players that are there and the value of the other players at other positions. I feel like unlike some other years where we were really trying to draft a corner and just could not get one because they go off the board so quickly, I really feel like this year that we will have the chance to draft a corner based on the fact that he might be the best player there. It could be that another player is just a better player, and we decide not to draft the corner. He will be worthy of that pick, but there might a better player there that we might take at another position. That is what makes this year kind of unique, I think, from the cornerback position."

Ozzie and Eric, you talked a little bit earlier about social media and some of the changes. There is also the constant expanding body of analytics. Is it easier now compared to 15 years ago to have a sense of certainty about what other teams are going to do throughout the first few rounds of the draft that can affect what you do? Is it easier to get a sense of what they are doing? (Peter Schmuck)

(NEWSOME) "There is a lot of information out there, and I would say I am really close to probably 12 [or] 13 GMs. I have no clue what they are doing. I really don't. I know Eric [DeCosta] is really close to a lot of them, and he feels the same way. So is Joe [Hortiz], and John [Harbaugh] talks to a lot of the head coaches. They are like us; why would you tell someone what you are thinking about? Because if you are like me, then I will just jump you and get the player from you. There is a ton of information out there about who is going and what round and all of that, and to me, you just set your board and pick."

(DeCOSTA) "One thing I would say is that one thing I have noticed in the last few years is I think there is less volatility in terms of drafting. It seems like when we do our list of players, other teams seem to have a very similar list. It used to be that you might have your Top 100 and there would still be players available at the end of the draft maybe. Now, it seems like those players … We get wiped clean. Everybody is sort of drafting from the same players. There are not a lot of surprise players. They seem to be coming off in the same general area. I think that has a lot to do with the internet, and all the mock drafts, and so much is being written about these players, and so much information is there, that I think it has created more maybe parity or sort of the same thing. It never used to be like that. In the last few years, I have been amazed that when we look at our list of players, basically every player that we had ranked was drafted. It used to be different – quite a bit different."

Eric and Ozzie, with the DT Timmy Jernigan trade, do you get the sense that you have moved up almost an entire round in jumping 25 spots? And was the strength at the top of this draft a part of the driving force behind wanting to get a fourth pick there in the Top 80? (Bo Smolka)

(NEWSOME) "The strength of the draft was one reason. But we think it is prime real estate when you are picking in the Top 10 picks in a round, because the phone normally rings. You have a chance to either pick a player that you really want, or you can probably trade back and acquire more picks if you so choose. To move up that far of what we did with Timmy, but also based on the research we did and the knowledge that we have, we got the value of what we thought Timmy was worth."

I'm curious about Reuben Foster. After the incident at the Combine, did your opinion change with him or did you have to dig a little deeper? (Jarrett Bell)

(NEWSOME) "Well, he goes to Alabama … He went to Alabama, so I think I have the inside on most of that information that comes out of there."

Did that incident change your opinion in terms of what type of person he is or raise any questions? (Jarrett Bell)

(NEWSOME) "Did it change where he was as far as on our draft board? No."

Looking at the draft board right now and talking to some of the guys, is there a particular player after seeing their film or talking to them at all that the player is a lot better than what you thought? (Bill West)

(DeCOSTA) "I am not going to answer that question. (laughter) I mean, maybe after the draft we can talk about that. But we are trying to get the board set and we are trying to find value and trying to find players that maybe other teams don't like quite as much and you know, we try to assess the value of the player. When that drafting slot is appropriate for us, we are going to pounce. There are a lot of guys you watch and you say, 'Oh my gosh, this guy is really, really good.' But to share that now, I think would be counterproductive."

Going back to trades, are you any more or less likely to move in the first round than in previous years? (Garrett Downing)

(NEWSOME) "We will evaluate that when we get to the pick. It is always based on the player that is there, and then what has been offered and how far we want to go back. All of that comes into play. We have had some calls already about teams that are willing to move up to our spot, but they always qualify it by saying, 'If our player gets there.'"

Ozzie, you mentioned that you guys put pressure on yourselves to get better. Understanding that every draft is important, given that the last three or four years have not been up to your standards, is there spoken or unspoken, more pressure or greater urgency about getting this to where you believe it should be? (Mark Viviano)

(NEWSOME) "No, because I think historically, for me – and it started back when I played for [Alabama] coach ['Bear'] Bryant – you always feel like you can get better. Whether we were 'so called' drafting really well, then to me, I had to get better. Whether those last two or three drafts have not been maybe equal to some of the other ones, to me, you have to get better. You always have to get better."

Speaking of your connection with Alabama, and this for all of you, Cam Robinson is a guy that has gotten a lot of attention. Do you view him more as a guard or is he a right tackle, left tackle prospect for you? (Ken Zalis)

(HORTIZ) "I would say he can play either one – all three spots, really. He does a pretty good job against the best conference in college football playing left tackle for three years. Certainly, he can play right, and then you look at his body type and his power, and just girth and mass and you can also project him inside to guard. I think he has that type of versatility."

Joe, you guys talked a little about offensive line and the challenges there from college to pro. How does that translate at the center position with making protection calls and I guess identifying those prospects? How would you assess that position as far as this draft class? (Luke Jones)

(HORTIZ) "I think when you are projecting guys at center, it is important … I think we have done a good job of sending our coaches out to work the guys out, put him through situations where they are going to have to make a call, make an adjustment [and] get some other bodies out there for the guy to have a look. Obviously, snapping is key, both from under center and then shotgun snaps is vital. Especially as the league is spreading out, we are playing more gun snaps, so that is very important. You just look at a guy's intelligence, his ability to assess things, adjust things, communicate along the line of scrimmage. You can find out about some of that in the fall even if he is not playing center, but I think putting him through workouts and spending time with the individual really helps."

Eric, obviously the goal is to get a guy to come in and contribute immediately every time you make a pick. With what is available at the top of the draft, does that make the challenge a little less daunting, especially when you are picking four times in the Top 78 with the class of players you have available this year? (Jeff Zrebiec)

(DeCOSTA) "It is always daunting. You feel the pressure. We want to find good players. It is a strange thing, but if you are picking at 30, then you only really like 15 guys. If you are picking at 16, you might really only like eight guys. It is just the way that your mind works. We really want to get a specific level of player on the board if we can. A lot of times it doesn't happen. Sometimes it does. The year that we got C.J. [Mosley], we were very lucky to get him based on what our grades were. That is what you want. Some years you have 16 players and you are picking 16 and you might get your 16th guy. Other years, you are picking 16 and you might get your seventh guy. It is always a challenge. I remember one draft – the Haloti [Ngata] draft actually – we had a player that I thought was our safe pick. I thought there was no chance anyone else was going to take this guy. So, if Haloti got picked, maybe we would take this guy. The guy I am talking about got picked before Haloti and we were just flabbergasted. You just don't know. You always get antsy about it and you hope you get some luck. You hope that some players that you don't like get picked. And that happens sometimes, and that is a great feeling."

You guys have always had tremendous good fortune with the undrafted folks after the draft. At this point, are you at the point where you know pretty much who is going to go undrafted and whether or not you think there is a lot of good talent out there? (Stan Charles)

(DeCOSTA) "There is a lot of talent. We don't know who is going to be drafted and who is not. We try to look at everybody the same. We realize that we only have seven picks, so we start the process of recruiting guys and we do some things that I think make us unique that help us. We have a track record, which we can sell to agents that want to send their players here because they think they have a really good chance to play on a really good team, in a really good city, at a really good facility, with our coaching and they see all that. It is hard to say who is going to be picked and not be picked. A lot of times we will have guys that we are really excited about as free agents that we feel like we can get, and it might be pick 247 in the seventh round and we are like, 'We are going to get this guy as a free agent.' Then, he gets picked. That happens every single year. That is the unpredictable nature, so we try to just have a process in place where we can recruit these guys. I think our coaches do a great job. [Northeast Area Scout] Mark Azevedo helps organize all of that with [Southeast Area Scout] Andrew Raphael – they work in scouting. They kind of coordinate a lot of that with Joe [Hortiz's] guidance, and I think we do a good job."

Ozzie, you've been at this a long time and you've talked a lot about how much video has changed, the Senior Bowl has changed, the Combine has changed, all of that. Seeing all the changes, what would make it better? Is there anything still missing? (Nestor Aparicio)

(NEWSOME) "Not that I can think of. I will say this – and I've got to be careful what I say – we did have a major discussion at the owner's meeting with the owners, head coaches and general managers about the Combine. And I just have to stop there, because it was a confidential meeting. But we had a very good discussion about our Combine."

You're happy that there is input about trying to make it better? (Nestor Aparicio)

(NEWSOME) "Yes, to make it pure. To respect the players who are candidates, who are involved in the class. The process has to remain pure, and I think that gives the players the time and the opportunity that they need, and it gives us what we need to properly evaluate the players."

With ILB Zachary Orr's retirement, LB Kamalei Correa becomes a lot more important. And I'm wondering how DE Bronson Kaufusi is coming along? (Kirk McEwen)

(HARBAUGH) "Yes, it's based on two things, with Kamalei it's his time. We certainly would have wanted him to play more last year as a second-round pick. He's a guy that really likes football and he's a hard-working guy. A lot of times the biggest jump, we've talked about, is between the first and second year. And I'm really looking forward to seeing him coming back April 17 and see how he looks, see how he's been working and where his head's at and everything. But, a talented guy, we all liked him when we drafted him last year, and we have high hopes for him for sure. Bronson has been in here with the rehabbing and the training right on through, and I can tell you, he looks good. He's looks big, really working on his lower half because he had the broken leg, and the trainers are doing a great job with him there. But when you see him, physically, you're going to like the way he looks. I think he's another guy … Those are two guys that were second- and third-round picks last year that didn't play much for us last year, so those guys are just like drafting new guys in a sense. [They're] coming in and adding to us, and they can be a big boost for us."

Eric, even with more knowledge and experience, there are still undrafted players who make the Hall of Fame, and first-round picks who never make it at all. What would you describe as that inexact science as far as what you guys do that leads to those extreme cases? (Mark Viviano)

(DeCOSTA) "They happen a lot, Mark. I think it's just the thing when you're dealing with people. It's not an objective business that we're in, and we try to take objectiveness, and statistics and analytics and all of that. But I think it really comes down to some of that and your experience as evaluators, and the past, and the type of person that you're looking at and then making decisions. And there's also a luck factor, which I think is sometimes the most frustrating thing. You know, why do some guys go out there and get hurt in their first practice and maybe miss the season? And another guy that was hurt a lot in college plays five years and never gets hurt? And a guy that's never been hurt goes out and tears his ACL? So, there are a lot of different things that we look at and try to predict, and it's very tough to do. I think in the end you just have to work together, try to take in as much information as you can, be right on the football-side of it, the evaluation of the guy, and then get to know the guy. Is he passionate about the game? That's a big thing. Does he love football? Does he have off-the-field baggage? All those kinds of things factor in and we just do the best we can."

Eric, with pass rushers, it seems like there are five or six names you see possibly going in the first round. Not mentioning names, in your mind, how many of those have separated themselves into the top tier? And is there a reason why those pass rushers have separated themselves among that other group? (Jamison Hensley)

(DeCOSTA) "There are probably four or five pass rushers that could go in the first round. They're all different; some guys probably fit a 4-3 scheme better than a 3-4 scheme, and some guys may fit a 3-4 scheme better than a 4-3 scheme. You've got your interior pass rushers, you've got your guys that can do both. I would say that the Combine, at times, has something to do with guys who separate themselves based on testing, and speed, and jumping and explosive things. I think sometimes the medicals factor in as well for guys who kind of emerge or kind of fall off a little bit. So, that kind of all factors in, but just in terms of being able to rush the passer, there are probably 10 guys maybe in the first couple of rounds that have the ability to come in and help a team do that."

Eric, what is the biggest lesson you've learned from Ozzie Newsome regarding this whole process? (Stan Charles)

(DeCOSTA) "Patience, probably. Just don't panic. Take your time and consider everything, and don't rush the process. Don't create something, let it come to you. I would say that."

How hard is it to ignore injuries from previous draft picks at certain positions when it comes time to select a player, or do you do that? How much does it weigh into the decision? (Pete Gilbert)

(NEWSOME) "I think you have to start with every player has to stand on his own. To start comparing – I mean, we have data about players, and what injuries can re-occur and stuff like that. But in this game, injuries happen. They just happen. We wish it didn't happen, but you have to take each individual player and evaluate that player."

Is it harder to do given recent history though? (Pete Gilbert)

(NEWSOME) "You use your historical factors; we try to. But you would not sit there and take a player off your board or move him up the board based on … You know, deal with him just as who he is and what he's done in his now three years in college and then high school. You've still got to look just at that body of work. Now, we have historical perspective – we do. But you have to look at that player's body of work."

Ozzie, with seven draft picks right now and the strength of this year's draft class, would you say that you're in a mode where you'd like to acquire more picks or you're happy with where you're at? (Ryan Mink)

(NEWSOME) "I think we have to be prepared to pick at [No.] 16 and pick at [No.] 47 and [Nos.] 74 and 78. We have to be prepared for that. But, as we will start to move forward on the day of the draft, we will have a plan that if we move back five spots, who do we have a chance to get? [Or] if we go back 10 spots? And the other thing that we found out last year is there may be an opportunity to move up to go and grab a player and give up one of our resources because we feel like we can take some of the other picks we have and move back and gain what we gave up. So, I think we'll be open, but first and foremost we've got to be ready to pick at [No.] 16."

Does the fact that you drafted WR Breshad Perriman in the first round two years ago have any bearing on whether or not you would take a wide receiver in the first round this year? (Garrett Downing)

(NEWSOME) "No, that would have none. If we feel like the best player is at [No.] 16 and he's a wide receiver, and we feel like he's going to come in and help Joe [Flacco] and help the other guys, then we'll turn that card in in a hurry."

Ozzie, do you expect to get any free agent additions added to the roster before the draft? (Jeff Zrebiec)

(NEWSOME) "We're working. We're working, and I could say there is a high probability of that, yes."