Late for Work 4/14: Numbers Debunk Ben Roethlisberger's Criticism of Lamar Jackson 

Former Ravens Derrick Mason, Steve Smith Sr. Believe in Beckham

The Ravens are hoping Beckham can follow in the footsteps of Derrick Mason, Steve Smith Sr., and Anquan Boldin as 30-something wide receivers who continued to play at a high level after coming to Baltimore.

Mason and Smith spoke highly of Beckham to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

"As flashy and as flamboyant as OBJ is, the man has dog in him. He truly does," said Mason, who played with the Ravens from 2005-2010. "That's something you can't teach. It's just like Anquan had dog, and it's just like Steve and myself had it as well. OBJ follows in a long line of guys coming in that receiver room playing with the mentality of a defensive player."

Mason said he's not certain Beckham can return to peak form after two ACL surgeries, but it wouldn't surprise him if he did.

"I'm not going to say he can't do it. I'm not going to say he can't be the Odell of old," Mason said.

Smith, who played with the Ravens from 2014-2016, said: "What and how much does he have left? You never count out OBJ. He's super passionate. He knows exactly the direction he wants to go."

Mason pointed to Beckham helping the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI as evidence that he can be a difference-maker.