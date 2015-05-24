Best, Worst Parts Of The Job For John Harbaugh, Ozzie Newsome





Every job has perks and downsides.

That's even true for Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh and General Manager Ozzie Newsome.

So what's the best part of the gig?

"I think it's the young men – getting the opportunity to work with young men that basically come in here at 21, 22 years old," Newsome responded when asked that question during a conference call with PSL holders last week.

Newsome has referenced on multiple occasions how he cherishes his opportunity to serve as a mentor and leader to young players as the general manager and former player himself.

"You get to watch them mature," he said. "Ray [Lewis] was 36 when he left. I think that's the biggest joy that I get – having the opportunity to have an impact in young men's lives."

Harbaugh was asked about the biggest challenge of his job, and the head coach pointed to the same area.

"It probably dovetails with what Ozzie said. The hardest part is also working with the young men, in the sense that they are young and they're growing up," Harbaugh said.

Player discipline has been a much discussed topic over the last year in Baltimore – the Ravens cut three players this offseason after they were arrested – and dealing with those issues is a challenge for a head coach.