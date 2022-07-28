Late for Work 7/28: Big Leap Predicted for Odafe Oweh

Big Leap Predicted for Odafe Oweh

NFL.com's Eric Edholm said the Ravens' biggest challenge entering this season is whether the pass rush will be strong enough, and the development of outside linebacker Odafe Oweh will be one of the keys to the unit's success.

Edholm's colleague, Gregg Rosenthal, believes the 2021 first-round pick is up to the task. Rosenthal named Oweh as the Ravens player most likely to have a breakout season.

"The Ravens asked a lot of Oweh as a rookie, and it took its toll, with a season-ending foot injury followed by offseason shoulder surgery," Rosenthal wrote. "I'll take the purple-colored glasses approach: Oweh was productive in 655 snaps despite changing positions and apparently playing through injury. (The shoulder injury was never disclosed.)

"Oweh, who had 49 total pressures by Pro Football Focus' count, is playing for an organization that specializes in churning out quality edge players. He's the rare pass rusher that makes you miss. There were times his feet were so quick that opposing tackles barely touched him."