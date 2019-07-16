Biggest Questions for Rookies Heading Into Camp

No Ravens rookie has created more anticipation than Brown. He was the first pick in Eric DeCosta's tenure as general manager, but Brown's recovery from Lisfranc foot surgery has kept him sidelined for offseason minicamps. Whether Brown is ready for the start of camp or joins practices later, the Ravens will want to see the same explosiveness he displayed at Oklahoma. Brown was more than just a deep threat in college. He was a versatile open-field nightmare for opposing defenses, capable of turning short passes into huge gains with change of direction and acceleration. Even with his small stature (5-foot-9, 165 pounds) and the foot injury, Brown was the first wide receiver drafted and his stock as a first-round pick never wavered. That tells you how much scouts were enamored with his ability. The transition from college to the NFL isn't easy for rookie receivers, especially if they miss offseason time. The quicker Brown gets up to speed in the Ravens' offense, the more options Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman will have.