Late for Work 6/1: Bold Predictions for J.K. Dobbins, Odell Beckham Jr., DeAndre Hopkins, and More

A Strong Offensive Line Is Crucial to Ravens' Success This Season

Skill position players on offense get most of the attention, but, as the saying goes, games are won and lost in the trenches. A strong offensive line is crucial. Case in point: The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the teams that met in last season's Super Bowl, both had dominant offensive lines.

The Ravens' offensive line also was one of the best in 2022, as it was PFF's second highest grade unit. The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker said the offensive line's "cohesiveness, growth and success would go a long way toward the Ravens' success" this season.

"First, the Ravens have a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken, and thus a new scheme," Wacker wrote. "Under previous coordinator Greg Roman, Baltimore had a run-heavy offense that leaned on running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, along with Jackson. Already this offseason, Monken has talked about the need to have more dynamic play-calling to keep up with teams like the Chiefs and AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals.

"Make no mistake, Baltimore will still run the ball plenty. But pass blocking will be critical, if for no other reason than to keep its $260 million quarterback upright. Jackson has missed 11 games the past two seasons, including a wild-card round loss to the Bengals in January, because of injuries."

Four of the five starters on the line are back: left tackle Ronnie Stanley, right tackle Morgan Moses, center Tyler Linderbaum, and guard Kevin Zeitler. The one question is who will replace guard Ben Powers, who departed in free agency.

"The four players coach John Harbaugh has mentioned as possibilities are Patrick Mekari, Ben Cleveland, John Simpson and Daniel Faalele," Wacker wrote. "However, Mekari's versatility might make him more valuable as a swing tackle than an every-down starter, while Faalele has never played guard in the NFL and is better suited to remain at tackle.

"The Ravens also drafted Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and signed former Chicago Bears center and Owings Mills native Sam Mustipher, though the former is more of a project and the latter is expected to back up Linderbaum. That likely means the competition this summer will come down to Cleveland and Simpson, both of whom have been inconsistent."

The Case for Signing Robert Quinn

While free agents Hopkins, Houston, and cornerback Marcus Peters have often been linked to the Ravens, Russell Street Report’s Adam Bonaccorsi named veteran defensive end Robert Quinn as an under-the-radar free agent who would be a good fit.

"Quinn has weird splits where he produces wildly in odd years (2017, 2019, 2021) and falls off in even years (2018, 2020, 2022) … it's currently 2023. I like the odds," Bonaccorsi wrote. "Ultimately, Quinn can provide another threat on the defensive line to compliment complement their current group and should come very cheap, which is always beneficial when you have the potential to add a second player without added restructures."

Quinn, 33, has made three Pro Bowls, including in 2021 with the Chicago Bears when he finished second in the league with 18.5 sacks.

PFF Names the Ravens' Top Three Players

PFF's Trevor Sikkema named each team's top three players. For the Ravens, he chose Jackson, Andrews, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

"Even in a season where it felt like Jackson wasn't as good as he could have been, he still earned an 85.2 overall grade. That should tell you how talented he is," Sikkema wrote. "Andrews was down in overall grade from 91.5 in 2021 to 80.7 in 2022, but the Ravens' quarterback carousel goes into that amid Jackson missing time. As for Humphrey, he remains a cornerstone of Baltimore's defense, though Roquan Smith's presence has had an impact as well.

Sikkema also considered Smith and Stanley.

Quick Hits

Kyle Hamilton is Draft Wire’s Jeff Risdon’s highest-graded safety in his 20 years of evaluating prospects and covering the draft.

Tyler Huntley is No. 8 in Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame’s backup quarterback rankings.