Brandon Stephens, Ar'Darius Washington Return to Practice

It remains to be seen which Ravens will rest for the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium, but the team is getting in its usual work Wednesday with the good news of some returns.

Cornerback Brandon Stephens (ankle) is back at practice after missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins. That was the first game Stephens missed this season.

The Ravens also welcomed back defensive back Ar'Darius Washington, who was designated for return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window. Washington suffered a chest injury in Week 2 in Cincinnati.

He would be another option as a slot corner and as depth in the Ravens secondary. He got off to a strong start this season before his injury, making 11 tackles, one sack, and two passes defensed in the first two games.

Ravens who were not on the field at the start of Wednesday's practice are wide receivers Zay Flowers (calf) and Odell Beckham Jr., safety Kyle Hamilton (knee), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), guard Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad), linebacker Malik Harrison, and safety Daryl Worley (stinger). Hamilton and Zeitler also both sat out the Dolphins game.