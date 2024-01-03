Presented by

Brandon Stephens, Ar'Darius Washington Return to Practice

Jan 03, 2024 at 02:50 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

1324wpwn
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: CB Brandon Stephens, DB Ar'Darius Washington

It remains to be seen which Ravens will rest for the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium, but the team is getting in its usual work Wednesday with the good news of some returns.

Cornerback Brandon Stephens (ankle) is back at practice after missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins. That was the first game Stephens missed this season.

The Ravens also welcomed back defensive back Ar'Darius Washington, who was designated for return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window. Washington suffered a chest injury in Week 2 in Cincinnati.

He would be another option as a slot corner and as depth in the Ravens secondary. He got off to a strong start this season before his injury, making 11 tackles, one sack, and two passes defensed in the first two games.

Ravens who were not on the field at the start of Wednesday's practice are wide receivers Zay Flowers (calf) and Odell Beckham Jr., safety Kyle Hamilton (knee), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), guard Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad), linebacker Malik Harrison, and safety Daryl Worley (stinger).  Hamilton and Zeitler also both sat out the Dolphins game.

Nose tackle Michael Pierce, who left Sunday's game with a stinger, was back at practice.

Related Content

news

Ravens Have Question Marks in Their Secondary Heading Into Dolphins Game

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton and CB Brandon Stephens are both questionable, along with top WR Zay Flowers.
news

Kyle Hamilton On Field for Thursday's Practice

Starting safety Kyle Hamilton was on the field Thursday during the portion of practice open to the media, but wide receiver Zay Flowers remains out.
news

Kyle Hamilton, Zay Flowers Not Practicing to Start the Week

The Dolphins were without wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to start the week.
news

Zay Flowers Returns to Practice, But Odell Beckham Jr. Dealing With Illness

Wide receiver Zay Flowers, right tackle Morgan Moses, and Ronald Darby returned to practice Thursday.
news

Ravens Missing Several Key Players From Practice to Start 49ers Week

Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and others are not practicing, but Marcus Williams (groin) and Ronnie Stanley (concussion) are on the field Wednesday.
news

Kyle Hamilton Has a 'Good' Chance to Play in Jacksonville

The Ravens will be at or close to full strength against the Jacksonville Jaguars on "Sunday Night Football."
news

Tyler Huntley Misses Practice; Kyle Hamilton Limited Again

Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is not at practice, but Kyle Hamilton was again.
news

Kyle Hamilton Practiced, 'Felt Pretty Good'

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is practicing with a knee brace just three days after suffering a reported knee sprain.
news

Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice, Will Play vs. Rams

After missing Thursday's practice because of an illness, Lamar Jackson took the field on Friday.
news

Lamar Jackson Misses Practice Due to Illness

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman (illness) is back on the field.
news

Marlon Humphrey Is 'Ready to Rock' After Bye

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (illness) was the only Raven who didn't practice Wednesday.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising