Brandon Stephens Back in Baltimore After Illness Sent Him to Hospital

Jan 11, 2023 at 10:55 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011123-Stephens
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Brandon Stephens

Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens has returned to Baltimore after being hospitalized in Cincinnati before Sunday's game against the Bengals, the team said in a statement released Wednesday morning.

"Baltimore Ravens CB Brandon Stephens became acutely ill at the team hotel on Sunday morning and was transported to a local hospital in Cincinnati for evaluation," the statement reads. "He remained in Cincinnati for treatment and has since returned to Baltimore, where he is feeling better and is in good spirits."

A third-round pick in 2021, Stephens has played in 15 games this season, making four starts. Stephens has 37 tackles and seven passes defensed this season. He stepped in and played well for Marcus Peters in back-to-back starts against the Falcons and Steelers in Weeks 16 and 17. With Stephens ill in Cincinnati on Sunday, he was replaced by veteran Daryl Worley.

