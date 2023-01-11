Brandon Stephens Back in Baltimore After Illness Sent Him to Hospital

A third-round pick in 2021, Stephens has played in 15 games this season, making four starts. Stephens has 37 tackles and seven passes defensed this season. He stepped in and played well for Marcus Peters in back-to-back starts against the Falcons and Steelers in Weeks 16 and 17. With Stephens ill in Cincinnati on Sunday, he was replaced by veteran Daryl Worley.