Brandon Williams Ruled Out; Two Coaches Not Traveling to Pittsburgh

Dec 01, 2020 at 06:54 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120120-Williams-Fluker
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: G D.J. Fluker; Right: DT Brandon Williams

The Ravens are finally heading to Pittsburgh Tuesday evening, but they aren't bringing a couple coaches and won't have their Pro Bowl run stopper on the field against the Steelers.

Baltimore added defensive tackle Brandon Williams (ankle) and guard/tackle D.J. Fluker (back spasms) to the Week 12 injury report. Williams has been ruled out while Fluker is questionable.

Neither player was on this week's injury report since they were on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Fluker was activated Monday and Williams came off the list Tuesday.

Williams suffered an ankle injury early in the Ravens' Week 10 game in New England and missed Baltimore's last game against the Tennessee Titans. Along the defensive front, defensive end Calais Campbell, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, and defensive end Jihad Ward are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, as well as outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Pernell McPhee.

The Ravens will also be without Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Alessandris and Running Backs Coach Matt Weiss due to illness. They will not travel with the team or coach in Wednesday's game. Assistant Offensive Line Coach Rich Angulo and Senior Assistant/Running Backs Coach Craig Ver Steeg will fill in, respectively.

