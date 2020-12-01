Brandon Williams Ruled Out; Two Coaches Not Traveling to Pittsburgh

The Ravens are finally heading to Pittsburgh Tuesday evening, but they aren't bringing a couple coaches and won't have their Pro Bowl run stopper on the field against the Steelers.

Baltimore added defensive tackle Brandon Williams (ankle) and guard/tackle D.J. Fluker (back spasms) to the Week 12 injury report. Williams has been ruled out while Fluker is questionable.

Neither player was on this week's injury report since they were on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Fluker was activated Monday and Williams came off the list Tuesday.

Williams suffered an ankle injury early in the Ravens' Week 10 game in New England and missed Baltimore's last game against the Tennessee Titans. Along the defensive front, defensive end Calais Campbell, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, and defensive end Jihad Ward are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, as well as outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Pernell McPhee.