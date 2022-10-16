The Breakdown: Five Thoughts After Ravens' Loss to Giants

Five thoughts on the Ravens' 24-20 loss to the New York Giants:

Self-inflicted wounds kill the Ravens.

It was clear Sunday that the Ravens are a better football team than the Giants, but that doesn't matter when you beat yourself. The Ravens shot themselves in the foot all day, then dealt themselves the killer blows late in the fourth quarter. They've blown fourth-quarter leads in all three losses this year.

Even though this one wasn't in front of the home fans, it's the most painful. This wasn't the mighty Buffalo Bills mounting a comeback. This wasn't Tyreek Hill blazing past defenders, as he's known to do. This was a team that had far less firepower, that had been held in check almost all day, taking a gift.

The Ravens outgained the Giants in total yards, 406-238. Baltimore held Giants running back Saquon Barkley to 83 yards on 22 runs (3.8 per run). Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw for just 173 yards and was sacked four times. That should add up to a Ravens win.

The Giants were only in the game because the Ravens let them be. And even despite that, when Baltimore had what should have been a comfortable 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Ravens found a way to cough it up with a smorgasbord of mistakes – penalties, turnovers, drops, etc.

The lack of "finishing" is a difficult one to swallow because there's no clear fix. The individual mistakes that led to another letdown can be ironed out in film study and practice. But how, exactly, do you "finish" better? Is it a mindset? For whatever reason, the Ravens aren't executing in those critical moments with the game on the line, at least not consistently enough. They have to figure out why.

Last season, the Ravens probably weren't as good as their record indicated when they sat atop the AFC after 12 weeks. This year, they're better than their 3-3 mark through six weeks. As Head Coach John Harbaugh said after the game, "We have an opportunity to be a very good football team." The pieces are there, and the Ravens are going to keep getting stronger as star players get healthier.