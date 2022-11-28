The Breakdown: Five Thoughts After Ravens' Loss in Jacksonville

The Ravens suffered a painful 28-27 loss to the Jaguars in Jacksonville, snapping Baltimore's four-game winning streak and leaving them now tied for first place in the AFC North.

The Jaguars (4-7) mounted a touchdown with two minutes left and won with a two-point conversion. Justin Tucker's 67-yard field-goal attempt for the win fell short.

Here are five takeaways from the Ravens' loss, which drops them to 7-4:

The Ravens were flirting with trouble, and it finally found them.

The Ravens were riding a four-game winning streak, but after their ugly win last week against Carolina, they didn't feel invincible. The offense just hasn't been humming, and that continued in the first half in Jacksonville.

The Ravens have been flirting with trouble and it finally found them.

When you don't put away teams early, they can bite you late, and that's just what the Jaguars did. Teams generally lose games they're favored to win by shooting themselves in the foot, and that's what the Ravens did.

Offensively, Baltimore settled for three field goals on their first three trips to the red zone. They came up short on a hurried fourth-and-1 play near midfield. They fumbled deep in their own territory. They turned it on with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but then it was the defense's turn.

Defensively, the Ravens were too giving in coverage. Trevor Lawrence completed 29 of 37 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns. The Jaguars lost one of the their best offensive players, running back Travis Etienne Jr., to a foot injury early, but his backup, James Hasty, had a day.