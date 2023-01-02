The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Loss to Steelers

The Ravens' offense didn't run the game out.

The Ravens were no slouches running the ball either. J.K. Dobbins nearly hit 100 yards again. But the Ravens never got their 1-2 punch going with him and Gus Edwards, and the most frustrating part was they didn't run it effectively when it mattered most.

With a 13-9 lead, the Ravens went three-and-out on back-to-back fourth-quarter drives. Following a 56-yard Justice Hill kickoff return, they just needed a few yards to probably get points. Instead, Dobbins was hit for a 2-yard loss and the drive finished in the negative. On the second three-and-out Dobbins and the line was stuffed on third-and-2.

The way the Ravens have been running the ball recently, it seemed like they could run against anyone, anytime. The Steelers, who entered the game with one of the best run defenses, showed they were up to the task. They put an extra defensive lineman in the game and crashed their outside linebackers off the edges – seemingly unafraid of much else beating them.

"We should have done a better job of attacking that for sure," Harbaugh said. "We let them do what they want; it wasn't good."