The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens Win Over Browns

The Ravens scored a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 at M&T Bank Stadium.

At 4-3, the Ravens are still tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North.

Here are five thoughts on Sunday's win:

It was still scary, but the Ravens found a way to win.

Stop me if you've heard this one before. The Ravens built a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, then saw their opponent chip away.

When Justin Tucker drilled a 55-yard field goal to put Baltimore up 10 points with 11 minutes, 24 seconds left to go, the stage was set to see if the Ravens could close out a game. They talked about it all week after three losses in those circumstances this season.

On the ensuing drive, the Ravens defense gave up a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to narrow the lead to three. It was the offense's turn and it moved into scoring range before Justice Hill coughed up a fumble. I'm no mind reader, but it's probably a safe bet that everyone in M&T Bank Stadium and those watching at home were thinking the same thing: "Not again."

The Browns quickly moved back down the field and had a 34-yard touchdown to Amari Cooper that, for a split second, seemed to be yet another cruel punch to the gut. Except this time, a flag actually helped Baltimore, as offensive pass interference waived it off.

With new life, the Ravens closed it out behind a blocked field goal. Another penalty helped, backing the Browns up and making a 56-yard attempt even longer. Cade York's low kick drilled linebacker Malik Harrison in the face. Game over.