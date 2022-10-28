The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win in Tampa Bay

More answers stepped up.

In this same column last week, I wrote that more answers had to step up if Andrews was taken away. This week, Andrews was taken out by a shoulder injury in the first half. Then Rashod Bateman tweaked his previous foot injury. Then Gus Edwards went down with a hamstring injury. Suddenly, Baltimore and Jackson were without their top two pass catchers and top running back.

Cue the rescue music, because Baltimore's backups swooped in to help Jackson get the offense going in the second half. Jackson started it all with his legs, as his bobbing and weaving 25-yard run on the Ravens' first offensive play from scrimmage seemed to light the torch.

Then Gus "The Bus" Edwards (11 carries, 65 yards) got cranked up, followed by Devin Duvernay (64 total yards and a TD), Kenyan Drake (62 rushing yards and a TD), Isaiah Likely (77 receiving yards and a TD) and Justice Hill. The Ravens scored touchdowns on three straight drives in the second half, then kicked a field goal to essentially put the game out of reach.

Gone were the red-zone issues that had plagued Baltimore in recent weeks. Gone were the concerns about the ability of the other weapons to step up. "The whole offense was hungry. … They showed off," said Jackson, who did a masterful job running (as always) and made big-time throws to his other weapons when needed.