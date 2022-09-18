The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts After Dolphins Collapse

Quick takes:

For all the offensive success Sunday, the unit didn't make the plays in the clutch when it had to. If rookie tight end Isaiah Likely makes that fourth-quarter catch, it may have been enough to seal the win. His drops have been a surprising early development. … Another play that would've sealed the win was a dropped third interception from Williams in the fourth quarter. It was his easiest one of the day. On the next play, Hill scored his 48-yard touchdown. Brutal turn of events. … Surprised the NFL didn't automatically review the (insane) Mike Gesicki touchdown catch in the back of the Ravens end zone. They took their sweet time reviewing and reversing Jackson's 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. … There was so much handwringing about the Ravens' receivers this offseason, but Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay have been nothing short of spectacular. Bateman's yards after catch ability, smooth releases and flat-out speed scared off the Dolphins' blitz. The Ravens will cross their fingers Duvernay's concussion doesn't linger. … Why does it seem like injuries always pile up at certain positions? Steven Means was carted off with an ankle injury, leaving the Ravens even thinner at outside linebacker.