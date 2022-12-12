The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Big Win in Pittsburgh

Anthony Brown shows nerves of steel in the Steel City.

It doesn't get too much more daunting than stepping into your first NFL game as the enemy in Pittsburgh. Add in taking your first snap from your own 1-yard line, with reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt bearing down, and it's downright frightful.

That's what Anthony Brown did late in the third quarter after Huntley was removed from the game with a concussion, the result of a brutal hit to the head from Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Brown completed that first pass for a 3-yard gain that helped Baltimore dig out of its own end zone.

On the Ravens' massive final scoring drive, Brown completed back-to-back passes to move the chains. He threw a perfect sideline pass to Demarcus Robinson for six yards, then hit Mark Andrews for a 7-yard gain to convert on third-and-4. Brown completed just three passes, but that's all the Ravens needed. Most importantly, he didn't commit any cardinal sins.

On one play in that drive, when Andrews was seemingly screaming to get out of the huddle, Brown seemed to take a breath, calm things down, and get the play off. Quite impressive for a rookie in that environment.