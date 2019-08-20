Bruce Cunningham Steps Down After 20 Years As Ravens' PA Announcer

Cunningham posted the news this morning:

"When I hit the 20-year milestone last year, it sort of felt like a finish line, but I shrugged it off and chalked it up to fatigue," Cunningham wrote. "But it was indeed a finish line and after announcing the two pre-season games, I realized I was done. The fire in the belly was gone."

Cunningham thanked the Ravens, particularly Executive Vice President - Public & Community Relations Kevin Byrne, for giving him a chance 20 years ago. He thanked his spotters, Steve Stofberg and Mark Penn, producers Greg Massoni and Chris Shaffer, and more.

"There are only 32 of these positions in the world; they are precious as diamonds and I have treasured every second," Cunningham wrote. "But it's time for someone else to get a shot. The Ravens have done a lot of improvements to the game day experience, and a fresh voice seems appropriate. I'm excited to see what it will all look (and sound) like. Please give my replacement all the love and support you've blessed me with."

Cunningham's replacement has not been announced yet but will be in the booth for the team's Sept. 15 home-opener against the Arizona Cardinals.