Bruce Cunningham Steps Down After 20 Years As Ravens' PA Announcer

Ravens fans will hear a new voice booming inside M&T Bank Stadium this season, as Bruce Cunningham has stepped down from his post as the team's public address announcer after 20 years.
Cunningham sat behind the mic for the first time in 1999. Thursday night's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers was Cunningham's last.
Cunningham posted the news this morning:
"When I hit the 20-year milestone last year, it sort of felt like a finish line, but I shrugged it off and chalked it up to fatigue," Cunningham wrote. "But it was indeed a finish line and after announcing the two pre-season games, I realized I was done. The fire in the belly was gone."
Cunningham thanked the Ravens, particularly Executive Vice President - Public & Community Relations Kevin Byrne, for giving him a chance 20 years ago. He thanked his spotters, Steve Stofberg and Mark Penn, producers Greg Massoni and Chris Shaffer, and more.
"There are only 32 of these positions in the world; they are precious as diamonds and I have treasured every second," Cunningham wrote. "But it's time for someone else to get a shot. The Ravens have done a lot of improvements to the game day experience, and a fresh voice seems appropriate. I'm excited to see what it will all look (and sound) like. Please give my replacement all the love and support you've blessed me with."
Cunningham's replacement has not been announced yet but will be in the booth for the team's Sept. 15 home-opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
"I also want to thank the 71,000 people I got to talk to every fall. You made it amazing," Cunningham wrote. "I love you all and will miss our interactions intensely. As for me, I'll be there, but I'll be on the other end of the press box with my colleagues. I'll simply be a reporter, which is all I ever wanted to be."