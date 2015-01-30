C.J. Mosley's Top Competition For Defensive Rookie Of The Year





Mosley, Baltimore RavensNo. 17 overall pick

2014 stats: 16 games, 16 starts, 129 tackles, 3 sacks, two interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 8 passes defensed.

Accolades: Pro Bowl, Second-Team All-Pro selection, NFL Rookie of the Month (October, December)

Mosley took over the spot that Ray Lewis occupied for 17 seasons, and he proved to be one of the best players on a playoff team. He played more snaps (1,101) than any rookie in the NFL, and was the only player in the NFL with at least 125 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions.

OLB Khalil Mack, Oakland RaidersNo. 5 overall pick

2014 stats: 16 games, 16 starts, 76 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble.

Mack was a highly productive player on a team that finished with the second-worst record in the NFL. Mack lived up to his hype as the fifth overall pick of the draft, and he was arguably Oakland's best player this year. Mack finished the season as the NFL's top-ranked outside linebacker by Pro Football Focus.

DT Aaron Donald, St. Louis RamsNo. 13 overall pick

2014 stats: 16 games, 12 starts, 48 tackles, 9 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 pass defensed

Accolades: Pro Bowl, PFWA Rookie of the Year