Late for Work 4/21: Calais Campbell Talks About Free-Agency Decision, Ravens' 'Two Young Beasts' on Defensive Line

Calais Campbell Talks About Aaron Rodgers Trying to Recruit Him to Jets, Ravens' 'Two Young Beasts' on Defensive Line

When the Ravens cut Calais Campbell last month in a cost-saving move, General Manager Eric DeCosta stated that he was "not closing the door on the possibility of him returning to our team in the future."

However, it didn't take long for other teams to pursue the veteran defensive lineman, who went on to sign a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons reportedly worth $7 million.

During an appearance on “The Crew” podcast with Josina Anderson, Campbell said the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and Buffalo Bills also showed interest in him.

"I did get a lot of activity," Campbell said. "I got calls and offers pretty early on. Within the first three or four days after the initial free agency wave, I started getting a lot of calls and some pretty quick offers. When it came down to it, I really liked the way Atlanta wanted to use me and I saw what they were building."

Campbell revealed that Aaron Rodgers, who is expected to be eventually traded to the Jets, personally tried to recruit him.

"Aaron Rodgers texted me. He was like, 'Come on, man, let's go win a championship together,'" Campbell said. "It was appealing to have Aaron Rodgers text you, talking about winning a Super Bowl together, but when it came down to it, I just got this gut feeling that Atlanta was a special place and the value I could bring was the most effective there."

Campbell said the Falcons plan to use him as a true defensive end, something he hasn't done exclusively since playing with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017-2019.

"I know going into Year 16 it's going to be a bit of a challenge," said Campbell, who turns 37 in September. "Everybody on the outside looking in [will say], 'Can he still be effective off the edge?' My mindset is yeah, and I like the challenge to go out there and prove it."

Campbell said he understands why the Ravens let him go.

"Eric DeCosta made it clear that he'd love to have me back but he just couldn't make it happen with the current cap situation," Campbell said. "I played good football still; it definitely wasn't about my ability to play football. But they got some young beasts.